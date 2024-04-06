Abbey Clancy is the ultimate vixen as she shares most daring photos to date

Abbey Clancy has always been stunningly beautiful, and the model proved this during the week as she shared some sizzling photos from her first-ever photoshoot with Katie Grand.

The 38-year-old looked so sultry as she posed in a bralette, revealing her toned abdomen. The outfit was paired with a pair of shorts, and Abbey looked so sultry as she tied her blonde hair while gazing off into the distance. Another image saw the model posing on the hood of a car while in a floral dress with a mesh covering.

Abbey showed off her stunningly toned legs in the image, as she also styled out a glamorous pearl necklace and an intricate headpiece.

The final image could have been straight out of the 1960s as the mum-of-four posed in a leather get-up with her hair bundled up into a beehive. The star also modelled an ultra-chic pair of sunglasses as she puffed on a cigarette for the photo.

Abbey looked fabulous in the photos View post on Instagram

Paying tribute to her close friend, Abbey gushed: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kegrand I love you, our very first shoot together still my fave of all time."

Abbey hasn't aged a day since the photoshoot and she looked incredible earlier in the year as she joined her husband, Peter Crouch, at a special Burns Night celebration hosted by Scottish fashion designer Christopher Kane.

© Dave Benett Abbey always has incredible outfits

The Strictly champion looked fabulous in a killer leather skirt that hugged her figure to the knee where it fell away into pleats. The model teamed the garment with a high-neck black slim-fit knit in black and a pair of pointed-toe black stilettos.

While Abbey has worn a number of show-stopping looks over the years, when the star launched her own F+F collection, she admitted that she preferred a plainer outfit.

© Instagram The star prefers neutral tones in her outfits

"My personal style has always been classic," she told Women's Health. "Neutral dressing is something I'm really into." She continued: "I couldn't live without the go-to essential basics that help bring an outfit together. I wear a lot of two pieces, so it’s important for me to have easy tops to style with."

And it appears that her daughters are following in their famous mum's footsteps, as the star shared: "The girls love fashion! They are always trying on my clothes; it never surprises me what kind of outfit they end up putting together."