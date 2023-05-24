Abbey Clancy puts incredibly toned abs on display during sneak peek of treatment

Abbey Clancy doesn't have to try to prove her supermodel credentials and on Tuesday it was no different when she was spotted flaunting her fabulously toned stomach in her latest update.

Taking to her social media account, the 37-year-old reshared an update of herself getting a beauty treatment done on her stomach and put her flawlessly toned abs in front and centre.

Abbey looked flawless

According to the professional who shared the snap, the blonde-haired beauty had a "SkinTyte," treatment. Throughout the appointment, the star looked like she was posing for a catalog as she laid in a long-sleeve black crop top. Her cascading locks looked sensational and were swept to one side. Even the protective sunglasses perfectly suited the star!

The model always looks flawless whether it be on the red carpet or an off-duty day at home and back in April she sent fans wild when she was caught posing up a storm in a fiery red corset dress. She upped the ante with her hair which was styled in a slick updo with a sweeping fringe and her sultry makeup look was comprised of smokey eyeshaddow, lots of eyeliner, and a deep nude lip.

The mum-of-four captioned the post with a simple red heart, and her friends seem to be equally enamored, as Laura Whitmore and Camille Charriere both commented fire emojis.

© Photo: Instagram The star is a doting mother

As well as being a complete style icon, the star is an adoring wife to her husband, Peter Crouch. The happy couple now have their own podcast, The Therapy Crouch.

The husband and wife duo recently celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary and marked romantic occasion by renewing their commitment to one another in December 2022. The loved-up couple jetted off to the Maldives for their "magical" beach ceremony which took place on a private island.

© Photo: Getty Images Abbey and Peter host a podcast together

Speaking to HELLO!, Peter said, "We've come so far and I’m actually more in love now after all this time. Ab is my best friend and our wedding in 2011 was a wonderful event, but this was so much more chilled, relaxed, romantic."

Echoing her husband's sentiments, Abbey added: "We started as a young couple together, and now here we are with our four kids walking us down the aisle. I feel like the luckiest person on earth." Abbey and Peter are the doting parents to their four children, Sophia, 11, Liberty, seven, Johnny, four, and Jack, three.

The star couldn't be more of a proud mum

In 2019, Abbey sat down with Lorraine Kelly to discuss their family life, and the mum-of-four had her daughter Sophia by her side in her very first TV appearance. "Having four children, spreading my time equally between the four is hard. I really appreciated having a special day with Sophia and some pics to put on the wall."

Peter also previously admitted to Red Stripe Presents: "I don’t know if we planned for four [children] but it's amazing, I love it! [To have] two boys and two girls, I feel blessed. Being able to take them to school now, pick them up, and being hands-on."

