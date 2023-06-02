Abbey Clancy dances in tiny crochet bikini during sun-soaked holiday

Holiday mode is in full swing for Abbey Clancy who dazzled fans as she danced away in a tiny crochet bikini on, Thursday, during her sun-soaked family holiday.

The 37-year-old model's physique looked impeccable in the candid update which was filmed in what appeared to be the living space of the villa she was staying in during her lavish vacay. The fabulous crocheted bikini set was in a gorgeous beige hue and showed off the blonde bombshell's quickly developing sun tan.

Abbey Clancy struts her stuff in crocheted bikini

"Like my tan?" the Liverpool native asked fans as she captioned the stunning shot. In the clip, the star put her model credentials on full display as she effortlessly sauntered from one high fashion position to the next. Abbey upped the ante with a pair of chunky black sunglasses - adding even more glamour to the flawless update.

Her honey-blonde tresses looked perfectly tousled as she had positioned front strands almost entirely in front of her eyes. Whilst most of her face was obscured by the giant shades, one thing that couldn't go unnoticed were her perfectly lined lips that appeared to be covered in a natural nude lipstick.

The model danced away

The sped-up clip also captured the mother-of-four's perfectly manicured nails, which were in keeping with the warm beige and nude colour palette. Abbey opted for flattering almond-shaped claws that were coated in a subtle nude nail polish. Accessorising her beach-ready look, the star added a chunky gold chain and a gold watch.

This isn't the first bikini update, Abbey has graced fans with this week. On Tuesday, she slipped into a chic grey animal print bikini ahead of a major self-care spa session. This time, Abbey documented herself in a close-up photo which gave eagle-eyed fans a view of Abbey's unbelievably toned abs and sky-high legs.

Abbey looked flawless

The star's candid mirror snap also captured a sneak peek of the luxury spa she attended and it's safe to say her choice of swimsuit couldn't have been more perfect. Just like the dramatic marble floor tiles, Abbey's two-piece was also in a charcoal grey hue.

The pic also showed off the matching grey wall tiles, marble sink, and mirrored wall - just wow! Abbey simply penned: "Spa time," on the relaxing snap.Following her downtime at the spa, Abbey headed to the beach to enjoy some time with her family - her husband, Peter Crouch, and their four children, Sophia, 11, Liberty, seven, and Johnny, five, and Jack, three.

Abbey's son Jack is so sweet

Abbey was every inch the adoring mum and shared the most adorable clip of her youngest giggling away in the sunshine. "Nothing better than my boy's laugh," she penned, alongside a pink love heart emoji. Her little one looked so sweet in a light blue T-shirt, patterned shorts, and matching blue sunglasses.

Whilst their close family bond is undeniable, it's safe to assume that the couple won't be welcoming a fifth child any time soon as dad Peter discussed on Red Stripe Presents. "Oh 100 percent [we are not having another child]," he said, before adding: "I don’t know if we planned for four [children] but it's amazing, I love it! [To have] two boys and two girls, I feel blessed. Being able to take them to school now, pick them up, and being hands-on."

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.