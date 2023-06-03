Carole Middleton wows in lace for surprise royal wedding appearance

The Princess of Wales' family members made a surprise appearance at Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif’s royal wedding in Jordan, hosted on June 1. Princess Kate’s mother Carole Middleton and sister Pippa Middleton joined a spate of stylishly dressed royals for the opulent affair.

Carole, 68, looked elegant as ever in a navy-blue dress featuring delicate lace panels, three-quarter-length sleeves, a rounded neckline, and a gown silhouette.

Carol and WATCH: Pippa Middleton make surprise appearance at Jordanian royal wedding

She wore her brunette hair down loose in a timeless, straightened style as she mingled with fellow attendees at the lavish reception following the royal wedding earlier in the day, which boasted a strict 140-person guest list.

© The National News Carole, Pippa and her husband James Matthews could be seen looking at Queen Rania

Her daughter Princess Kate looked stunning in a blush pink Elie Saab gown with lace details. Adding a neutral clutch bag to her look for the royal occasion, Kate styled her hair in bouncy Hollywood curls and sported her usual natural makeup.

Carole is clearly coveting the blue aesthetic as of late. Her last public appearance at King Charles’ coronation saw the mother-of-three step out in a Catherine Walker cobalt coat dress with a matching headband.

© The National News Carole and Pippa matched in blue dresses

The coronation service took place at Westminster Abbey, with several members of the royal family joining the milestone celebration including the Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Beatrice with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Princess Eugenie who was joined by her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Carole showed her support for her daughter Princess Kate by attending the poignant service, who dazzled fans in a white dress and her official regalia.

Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif's royal wedding

Crown Prince Hussein married Rajwa Al Saif at the breathtaking Zahran Palace in the presence of 140 guests this Thursday.

Hussein shared this stunning royal wedding snap

The marriage ceremony known as "katb ktab" took place in the gardens of the palace on Thursday at 2pm UK time, in the presence of the Royal Hashemite Family, foreign and Arab heads of states, and high-ranking officials.

© Royal Hashemite Court Crown Prince Al Hussein and his bride Rajwa Al Saif exchange rings during the wedding ceremony

The bride arrived in a special procession called the Motorcade, consisting of eight bright red armed Land Rover vehicles and 11 motorcycles.

© Royal Hashemite Court Kate stunned in an Elie Saab dress from 2017

A much bigger guest list of 1,700 gathered for performances by local and regional singers, as well as a choir, Jordanian bands, the national orchestra and folk dance troupes.

© Royal Hashemite Court The Princess wore her hair in loose waves

The stunning bride, who walked down the aisle arm-in-arm with her brother-in-law Prince Hashem, wore a custom white Elie Saab gown. It featured a fitted column silhouette with an asymmetric neckline, ruched bodice and, most impressively, a long embroidered train attached to the waist.

Guests included Queen Maxima and her daughter, Princess Catharina-Amalia, and First Lady Jill Biden, who has flown in with her daughter Ashley Biden. Other guests attending include Princess Takamado of Japan and Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark.

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.