Crown Prince Frederik pens rare tribute to wife Princess Mary for this special reason

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark penned a touching tribute to his wife Princess Mary on Sunday in honour of Mother's Day.

Taking to Instagram, a member of the Danish royal family's social media team shared a heartwarming photograph of Princess Mary, 51, tucking into ice-cream with the couple's daughter, Princess Josephine.

WATCH: Frederik and Mary of Denmark's sweetest moments

Alongside the photo, The Crown Prince penned: "My wife and I have our wedding anniversary today. A very special day for both of us, as we like to mark - also with our four children.

"This year the day coincides with Mother's Day. Therefore, special love for you, Mary, as a spouse and as a mother."

© Getty The happy couple share four children together

He finished by adding: "And at the same time, I would like to say happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the whole country. H.K.H. The Crown Prince."

DISCOVER: Monarchs who have stripped grandchildren of royal titles – just like Queen Margrethe

MORE: Important decision made over Prince Joachim's royal future

Royal fans flocked to the comments section to heap praise on the Danish Prince. "Aww double congratulations to you," wrote one, while a second remarked: "Big congratulations to Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary."

A third commented: "So beautifully written! Congratulations on your wedding day," and a fourth added: "I still remember the day you got married. I raced home from work to watch it on tv (here in Australia). I was in complete awe of how wonderful it is to watch two people be so in love."

© Getty Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark attending King Charles III's coronation

Mary and Frederik famously met in Australia, at Sydney's Slip Inn, during the 2000 Summer Olympics. She moved from Australia to Denmark in December 2001, while she was working as an English tutor in Paris, and the couple's engagement was officially announced in October 2003.

© Getty The couple wed in 2004

The duo later tied the knot in Copenhagen in 2004. Danish heir Frederik — who has proudly watched his Australian-born wife grow in confidence and popularity in her adoptive country — was overcome with emotion at the wedding. As Mary walked up the aisle, the future King wiped away a tear and later declared to her, "From today, Mary is mine and I am hers. I love her and I will protect her with all my love."

The couple are proud parents to four children: Prince Christian, 17, Prince Vincent, 12, Princess Isabella, 16, and Princess Josephine, 12.

© Getty The Danish royal family on the balcony

And back in April, Crown Princess Mary returned to her native Australia as part of a solo working tour. Her visit marked the first time Mary will have travelled to Australia in an official capacity in a decade.

The Hobart-born royal met with Danish representatives involved in Australia's 'green transition'. She also paid a visit to several Danish-led projects related to sustainability.

Princess Mary and Prince Frederik recently paid a visit to Buckingham Palace ahead of the coronation. See the moment they greeted King Charles, Prince William and Princess Kate in the photos below...

© Getty The monarch greeting Princess Mary of Denmark

© Getty Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary on 14 May 2023

© Getty Kate was reunited with Mary

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration.