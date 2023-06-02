Amanda Seyfried looks sensational in jeweled PVC bra for rare outing with famous husband

Amanda Seyfried was joined by her actor husband, Thomas Sadoski, at the premiere of their new AppleTV+ miniseries, The Crowded Room, on Thursday.

The 37-year-old pulled off another sensational red carpet look, rocking a gem-encrusted PVC bra top with side cut-outs that showcased her toned stomach and decolletage. She teamed the dazzling top with a pair of loose-fitting black pants and matching stilettos.

© Getty Amanda and Thomas married in 2017

Amanda kept her accessories to a minimum so as not to distract from her jeweled upper half, adding a pair of delicate drop earrings. She wore her blonde hair down and slicked back and added a soft smokey eye and glossy nude lips.

The Mean Girls actress and Thomas – whom she married in 2017 and shares two children with –sweetly held hands as they posed for photos together outside the Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan.

© Getty The couple share two children

Amanda and Thomas – who guest stars as a New York City police detective in the psychological thriller – were also joined by their co-stars Tom Holland and Emmy Rossum.

During filming, the couple was joined on set by their children, Nina, six, and Thomas, two, after they struggled to find childcare.

© Getty Amanda looked gorgeous

"We had a childcare issue and we brought both kids to set and it was a nightmare," Amanda told Marie Claire Australia. "But we did it. We did it because we're working parents and we figured it out."

She added: "I definitely had some good help… It was just a nice vibe. The whole thing was great. And it was just nice to have family – my husband always tells me if I'm doing a good job."

© Getty Amanda's top boasted gems and side cut-outs

It might not be long before the couple's daughter joins them in front of the camera too, as Amanda previously revealed that Nina is a "natural-born actor". "She's not working, but I know in my bones that this is what she is. She's a performer," Amanda recently told People.

While Amanda exuded confidence at The Crowded Room premiere, she recently admitted that she finds the whole red carpet experience "frantic". "I really enjoy experimenting with fashion on photoshoots, but the red carpet is a different animal; it's very brief and it's very frantic," she explained to Harper's Bazaar in December.

© Getty (L-R) Amanda Seyfried, Tom Holland and Emmy Rossum star in The Crowded Room

The Oscar nominee continued: "You don't really have enough time. When I'm on a shoot, it feels more like acting – it's more about the art in fashion, which is really fun for me. You can take as long as you like to feel comfortable and make the clothing work for you, which just isn't really the case on the red carpet."

© Getty Thomas Sadoski and Amanda Seyfried

Amanda's premiere look was certainly a departure from what she feels most comfortable in. "I think my style has really always stayed in one place – it has evolved here and there and of course, my body has changed when I've had kids, but I have always been one to wear sweatpants as often as I can," she said.

"I live on a farm for the most part now – no one is photographing me," she added. "So I just dress how I want."

