Carrie Bradshaw's blue 'Diana' gown is available to buy now - and it's not as expensive as it looks

Sex and the City is back with a brand new installment, and with it comes the return of Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, and her enviable wardrobe.

While some are swooning over her accessories, such as the iconic name necklace, her impressive shoe collection, others have caught a glimpse of her uber stylish wardrobe, and one dress in particular has stirred up a frenzy.

While on set filming the SATC return, And Just Like That, SJP was spotted wearing what we predict will be the iconic dress every fan will be wearing, and it’s no other than Norma Kamali’s Diana Gown.

Carrie Bradshaw spotted on the set of And Just Like That wearing a blue Norma Kamali Diana gown

The Diana Gown is a figure hugging, one shoulder dress with ruched sides for a flattering fit, and it was first created by the designer back in the 1970s.

According to Kamali it was created to be a timeless piece, inspired by “Greco-Roman” influences, and though the style has been slightly modified over the years, the classic shape has proved to be a hit over 50 years on.

Speaking about seeing the 56-year-old actress in her design to Harpers Bazaar USA, Kamali said: “The first time I did it in the 70s, I was just thinking classic styling, sort of Greco-Roman feel to it … Sometimes you see clothes that you do on famous people and you think, 'Well….okay. It’s great that they chose it or they’re wearing it.’ But this was a situation where I really felt that my expectation of Sex and the City and this version would be a comment on aging with power, and that picture for me was really great to see."

For those who want to emulate Carrie’s exact look can do so with ease, as the pale blue number is available to buy online at numerous stockists around the globe.

Luckily, Revolve has the exact dress, which means you can get this designer buy for $272 / £215 - but we predict it will sell out fast.

The same design is available in other colours, such as classic black, and is available to shop online at Net-A-Porter for a surprising £145 / $215.

Better still. For those who want the exact light pastel hue, but can’t justify spending the staggering sum on a dress, you’re in luck.

Fashion rental company, Hurr, allows shoppers to shop sustainably by renting out designer pieces for a limited time and for a much lesser fee than buying the garment outright. In this case, SATC fans can fork out as little as £32 to rent Norma Kamali’s Diana Gown in celestial blue.

Style like Carrie with a white double breasted blazer, bejewelled stilettos and a snakeskin clutch bag for your next date night, or to mark the reboot and watch in true SATC glam style with a Cosmopolitan in hand.

And Just Like That… our inner Carrie comes to life.