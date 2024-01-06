Helen Flanagan causes a stir in string bikini as she reveals holiday mishap

Helen Flanagan has been soaking up winter sun during her family holiday to Bali – and the star looked absolutely gorgeous in a green string bikini on Saturday.

Showing off her incredibly toned figure, the former Coronation Street actress posed in front of a dreamy poolside backdrop wearing a patterned bikini top and matching string bottoms.

© Instagram Helen looked fresh-faced in the stunning bikini photo

Going makeup-free for the snapshots, Helen, 33, looked radiant with her hair tied up in a bun, while sharing with her followers her holiday misfortune.

The mother-of-three captioned the post: "The mum round the pool with the loud kids. A monkey took my Mui Mui sunglasses and Delilah's Nintendo Switch [laughing emoji] and I've burned my boobs, too busy making sure the kids had suncream on them."

© Instagram Helen shared her holiday misfortune with her Instagram followers

Fans and friends headed to the comments section to have their say, and Helen's former Coronation Street on-screen sister Brooke Vincent wrote: "No the caption, the chaos. I can imagine."

"Looking absolutely stunning Helen," another follower wrote. While a third penned: "Looking incredible."

The former I'm A Celeb star has been enjoying family time with her children, Matilda, seven, Delilah, five, and two-year-old Charlie. The star is known to have an extremely close bond with her kids, who she shares with her ex-fiancé Scott Sinclair.

Helen has a close bond with her three children

Helen's two daughters and one son spent Christmas day with their footballer father this year, although Helen is now enjoying quality time with her children on their Bali getaway.

© Instagram Helen posed with her children Delilah, Matilda and Charlie

Sharing several sweet photos from the trip, Helen posted a group shot last week which showed her holding her youngest son, while Matilda and Delilah posed alongside them.

The actress looked gorgeous in a red floral sundress with a fitted bodice and puffed cap sleeves, styling her hair in a sleek bun. Helen was glowing with minimal makeup, accessorising with a silver pendant necklace and a chain crossbody bag.