Helen Flanagan seriously sizzles in see-through bodysuit for most daring look to date

Helen Flanagan is no stranger to a risque look, however, she really pushed the boat out for her latest outing when she arrived wearing nothing but a see-through bodysuit and lacy undergarments.

The sheer outfit was covered with the Playboy logo, with Helen stepping out to celebrate the launch of the new Playboy x Misspap fashion range. At the event, she only styled out the bodysuit, but over on her Instagram she posed in another series of daring outfits including a skintight pair of unzipped skinny jeans and a white crop.

A second look saw the I'm a Celebrity star showcasing her stunning legs as she only wore an oversized shirt that carried the brand's name in pink written near her shoulder.

"AD @playboy x @misspap has officially launched. Shop the full collection on the @misspap site now," she shared in her caption, and fans were quick to comment on the eye-catching images.

© Dave Benett Helen looked gorgeous in the sheer bodysuit

One joked about her jeans as they wrote: "That feeling when you have eaten too much and cannot do your jeans up," while a second commented: "Wow the playboy outfit is something else!" and a third enthused: "Marry me you absolute goddess."

A fourth added: "Lovely pictures of you and you look very happy and beautiful too. Hope you are well and having a good day today too," and a fifth said: "You are the bees knees."

Helen shared a selection of risque outfits

Last month, the 33-year-old attended the opening of Manchester-based restaurant Sexy Fish and she stole the show with her midi snake print bodycon dress in a neutral beige tone. Her look featured a built-in corset top lined with delicate lace at the decolletage and full-length sheer sleeves.

As for her accessories, she kept these to a minimum, choosing to opt for an understated Christian Dior mini saddle bag in a neutral blush shade and dark brown strappy heels adorned with pretty pearls.

© Instagram Helen's always wows in her gorgeous looks

Helen's beautiful trademark blonde hair was styled in an effortless straight blowdry and her warm glowing makeup with a glossy nude lip was the ideal finishing touch.

Fans of Helen flooded the comments of her Instagram post of the dress, captioned "Slytherin", to share their praise for the look. One fan commented, "stunning lady as always", whilst Love Island's Molly Smith wrote, "wowee" with flame emojis.