Helen Flanagan's fans react as she wows in figure-hugging string bikini

Helen Flanagan loves pretty bikinis and will no doubt be wearing a beautiful selection throughout the summer, at least if her social media feed is any indication.

The super glam actress and reality show star took to her Instagram page on Sunday afternoon, where she shared a stunning clip of herself modelling a gorgeous, figure-hugging Barbie pink Moda Minx bikini that accentuated her curves, as you can see in the video below…

WATCH: : I'm a Celebrity's Helen Flanagan wows in figure-hugging string bikini

Helen captioned the clip: "Barbie Princess Vibes @modaminx… Shop my @modaminx summer edit link in bio #AD." The star's followers were quick to compliment her look, with their comments including: "Glowing," "Beautiful," and "Work it".

© Getty The star loves to model pretty outfits

A fourth wrote: "I don't think I've ever seen anything quite as stunning," while others posted fire and heart emojis. The star is known for her fabulous taste in bikinis, having worn an impressive array during both of her stints on I'm a Celebrity.

In 2015, Helen wore a series of stunning bikinis during her time in Australia, having a total Baywatch moment in a red triangle bikini as she took a dip in the jungle waterfall.

The actress is always so glam

The mum-of-three, who was with fiancé Scott Sinclair for 13 years before they separated in October 2022, also looked incredible in a tie-dye blue string bikini for 'Come Dive With Me', the trial she famously got disqualified from after using her hands, not her mouth, to collect underwater stars.

© Rex Helen Flanagan on I'm A Celebrity South Africa

Looking totally on-brand for her jungle experience, the blonde beauty also opted for a leopard-print bikini later in the season.

Earlier this year, Helen was back in the jungle for I'm a Celebrity: South Africa, which saw her reunited with other favourites from the show, including Carol Vorderman, Fatima Whitbread, Amir Khan and Myleene Klass.

The mum-of-three at the ITV Palooza 2022

The new version was, as ITV promised, "harsher and more unforgiving", being filmed in the Kruger National Park in South Africa and putting campmates to the test as they attempted to become king or queen of the jungle.

© Getty Helen wearing a bikini in Taormina, Italy.

Speaking about the programme, which filmed towards the end of last year, Helen admitted to Lorraine Kelly that it was "a distraction".

"I kind of tried to throw myself into work and I kind of feel like I'm at a stage in my life now where I feel like, 'Oh, what does Helen want?'" she went on. Not mum Helen or you know... what do I actually want to do? So I feel like I'm in that nice stage where I'm finding myself a little bit again."

© Getty The star with her ex, Scott Sinclair

One thing that didn't change from the original appearance on the show back in 2015, was the star's love of gorgeous swimwear. Helen, 32, is understandably proud of her toned body, working hard in the gym to maintain her sculpted figure.

A fan of balance, the star has previously revealed that she likes to exercise to stay in shape without depriving herself of her favourite treats.

She was recently photographed enjoying a night out in London, when she posed with a champagne glass and wore a matching golden dress, proving that her fabulous sense of style extends to evening wear, too.

© Instagram Helen looked stunning on her night out

