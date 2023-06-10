Outlander's Caitriona Balfe & Sam Heughan cause a stir with latest red carpet appearance

The stars of Outlander were out in force on Friday as they attended the season 7 premiere of the hit show at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

Leading the glamorous arrivals at the BMCC Theater were Caitriona Balfe and Sophie Skelton, who both stunned on the red carpet in gorgeous floor-sweeping gowns.

© Getty Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin posed for photos at the Tribeca Film Festival

Caitriona, who plays Claire Fraser, looked beautiful in a pleated black dress that featured a mesh overlay that exposed a hint of her torso. The 43-year-old added a pop of color with a bold red lip and matching clutch.

© Getty Caitriona Balfe opted for a sheer black dress

Sophie, meanwhile, who plays Claire and Jamie Fraser's daughter Brianna, grabbed attention in a bright pink dress that boasted a strapless design, cut-out back, and a dramatic train.

The 29-year-old's usually dark hair had been dyed blonde and she wore it in a chic updo with minimal makeup, letting her natural, radiant beauty shine.

© Getty Sophie Skelton looked beautiful in a floor-sweeping pink dress

The duo was, of course, joined by leading man Sam Heughan – who plays Jamie Fraser – and he looked dapper in a dark blue suit and black shirt.

The on-screen family posed up a storm on the red carpet, where they were joined by their fellow co-stars David Berry, Izzy Meikle-Small, Joey Phillips, Richard Rankin, Charles Vandervaart and John Bell.

© Getty Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe star as Claire and Jamie Fraser in Outlander

Caitríona and Sam first began working on the show back in 2013, with filming commencing in October before the first episode premiered the following August. Speaking about the impact the drama has had on her life while appearing on the Irish chat show, The Late Late Show, Caitríona said: "It's changed my life.

"I was very late to start acting. I changed my career at 30, which is usually the age when people say, 'You haven't made it, it's over,' and it gave me everything. It's opened so many doors for me.

© Getty Sam Heughan looked dapper in a blue suit

"This job, it's a joy. I've worked with the same people pretty much now for ten years, that's my gang, that's my crew. And this character, she's incredible. I've gotten to do so much and been so stretched as an actor because of who she is," she added.

The new series consists of 16 episodes and will be split into two parts with the first half premiering June 16 and the second half airing in 2024.

© Getty The cast of Outlander at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival

The story will pick up from the harrowing events of season six, which saw Claire on trial for the murder of Malva Christie while Jamie is en route to save her with the help of Young Ian and John Quincy Myers after being rescued from Richard Brown and his men.

The synopsis continues: "In the seventh season of Outlander, Jamie, Claire, and their family are caught in the violent birth pains of an emerging nation as armies march to war and British institutions crumble in the face of armed rebellion.

"As the conflict draws them out of North Carolina and into the heart of this fight for independence, Jamie, Claire, Brianna, and Roger are faced with impossible decisions that have the potential to tear their family apart."

