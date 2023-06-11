Jessica Chastain makes show-stopping Tony Awards appearance in caped gown with lookalike mom

Jessica Chastain brought the glamor in spades to the 76th Tony Awards in New York City on Sunday, June 11, opting for a spectacular Gucci gown.

The actress, 46, is nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play, her first ever nod, for the revival of the play "A Doll's House" on Broadway.

She appeared on the red carpet in a beautiful Gucci floor-length canary yellow gown, with fringe going down the silhouette and a structured strapless bodice.

The gown featured a grand cape that swept behind her for dramatic effect. Jessica styled her flaming locks in a wavy ponytail, accessorizing with a statement diamond and ruby necklace.

Joining her on the carpet was her mother, Jerri Chastain, who possessed the same soft features as her daughter and stood proudly beside her, wearing a gray dress.

The Oscar-winning star has been making the theater circuit rounds ever since she debuted with her acclaimed turn in the "A Doll's House" revival.

© Getty Images Jessica turned some serious heads in a canary yellow Gucci gown

She will be facing off in the category against Jodie Comer for "Prima Facie," Jessica Hecht for "Summer, 1976," and Audra McDonald for "Ohio State Murders."

Jessica equally stunned at the Drama Desk Awards in Manhattan on Tuesday, opting for a neon green jumpsuit by Sergio Hudson that boasted a low-cut bodice, waist-cinching belt, wide-legged pants, and a matching embroidered jacket that fell to her thighs.

© Getty Images The actress was joined by her mother Jerri at the Tonys

At the event, the Zero Dark Thirty actress picked up the Outstanding Lead Performance In A Play award for her turn as Nora Helmer in a revival of the Henrik Ibsen classic.

While Jessica accessorized with some designer sunglasses outside of the venue, it appears she attended the awards ceremony without a face covering, which was her go-to accessory during awards season earlier this year.

The actress received some criticism when she first appeared at the Golden Globes in January wearing a bejeweled face mask to match her sensational gown, with some people calling her "ridiculous" while others pointed out that face coverings were no longer mandatory.

© Getty Images The Tony nominee's gown featured a sweeping cape

Many others praised her choice, applauding the star for safeguarding her health, and Jessica replied to one such comment. Alongside a photo of her in the mask at the time, one fan wrote on Twitter: "And you know who didn't get Covid at the Golden Globes?" to which Jessica replied with an emoji blowing a kiss, writing: "Phew."

She has since spoken about the backlash and admitted that the precautions she took were necessary for her role in "A Doll's House."

© Getty Images Jessica opted for bright green at the Drama Desk Awards on June 7

"We were testing every day on our show, and even if you had no symptoms, if you tested positive for COVID, you were out for a week — and I was meeting people at the stage door who flew in from Shanghai and flew in from all over the world. To be out of the show for a week? It just felt like it was so irresponsible," she shared at The Hollywood Reporter's annual Tony Nominees Roundtable.

