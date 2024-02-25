Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Film Independent Spirit Awards 2024: Jessica Chastain and Natalie Portman lead the best dressed in daring outfits
Jessica Chastain and Natalie Portman turned heads in stunning ensembles

2 minutes ago
Faye James
Faye JamesSenior Editor
The 39th Film Independent Spirit Awards, a cornerstone event celebrating the independent film and television community, commenced its festivities on a vibrant Sunday afternoon in Santa Monica. 

This annual gathering, which closely followed the Screen Actors Guild Awards, marks its return with an impressive lineup of talent and incredible outfits. 

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain© Frazer Harrison

Jessica Chastain captured attention in an electric blue, mermaid-inspired gown adorned with cut-out details and a leafy motif. 

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman© Kevin Mazur

Natalie Portman made a stylish entrance, opting for a bold red mini skirt and cropped jacket embellished with three-dimensional roses, setting a vibrant tone for the evening.



Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway© VALERIE MACON

Anne Hathaway radiated glamour in a white sequin jumpsuit, accentuated with silver embellishments and an eye-catching fringe. 

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams© Kevin Mazur

Michelle Williams opted for a chic, sixties-inspired mini dress paired with striking gold calf-length boots.

Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick© Frazer Harrison

Anna Kendrick chose elegance in a pink rose-patterned dress with a daring low neckline, complemented by red strappy heels.

Ali Wong

Ali Wong© Jeff Kravitz

Ali Wong turned heads in a silver gown, elegantly finished with a ruffle detail along her neckline.

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts© Gilbert Flores

Emma Roberts embraced a sleek, contemporary look in a black cut-out dress, her blonde hair cascading freely. 

Lily Gladstone

Lily Gladstone© Jeff Kravitz

Lily Gladstone stood out in a tribal print bronze and black gown, her hair styled up, adding an air of sophistication and cultural depth to the event.

