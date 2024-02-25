Film Independent Spirit Awards 2024: Jessica Chastain and Natalie Portman lead the best dressed in daring outfits

The 39th Film Independent Spirit Awards, a cornerstone event celebrating the independent film and television community, commenced its festivities on a vibrant Sunday afternoon in Santa Monica.

This annual gathering, which closely followed the Screen Actors Guild Awards, marks its return with an impressive lineup of talent and incredible outfits.

Jessica Chastain © Frazer Harrison Jessica Chastain captured attention in an electric blue, mermaid-inspired gown adorned with cut-out details and a leafy motif.

Natalie Portman © Kevin Mazur Natalie Portman made a stylish entrance, opting for a bold red mini skirt and cropped jacket embellished with three-dimensional roses, setting a vibrant tone for the evening.





Anne Hathaway © VALERIE MACON Anne Hathaway radiated glamour in a white sequin jumpsuit, accentuated with silver embellishments and an eye-catching fringe.

Michelle Williams © Kevin Mazur Michelle Williams opted for a chic, sixties-inspired mini dress paired with striking gold calf-length boots.



Anna Kendrick © Frazer Harrison Anna Kendrick chose elegance in a pink rose-patterned dress with a daring low neckline, complemented by red strappy heels.



Ali Wong © Jeff Kravitz Ali Wong turned heads in a silver gown, elegantly finished with a ruffle detail along her neckline.



Emma Roberts © Gilbert Flores Emma Roberts embraced a sleek, contemporary look in a black cut-out dress, her blonde hair cascading freely.

