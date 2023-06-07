Jessica Chastain makes a bold statement in waist-cinching outfit that will make your head spin

Jessica Chastain made sure all eyes were on her at the Drama Desk Awards in Manhattan on Tuesday.

The 46-year-old stood out from the star-studded audience, which included Killing Eve's Jodie Comer, in a neon green jumpsuit that boasted a low-cut bodice, waist-cinching belt, wide-legged pants, and a matching embroidered jacket that fell to her thighs.

Jessica's figure-hugging outfit showed off her svelte physique and popped beautifully against her porcelain skin and auburn hair, which was worn down with a loose curl.

© Getty Jessica stood out in her bright green suit

At the event, the Zero Dark Thirty actress picked up the Outstanding Lead Performance In A Play award for her turn as Nora Helmer in a revival of Henrik Ibsen's classic A Doll's House. While Jessica accessorized with some designer sunglasses outside of the venue, it appears she attended the awards ceremony without a face covering, which was her go-to accessory during awards season earlier this year.

© Getty Jessica's bold jumpsuit featured a plunging neckline

The actress received some criticism when she first appeared at the Golden Globes in January wearing a bejeweled face mask to match her sensational gown, with some people calling her "ridiculous" while others pointed out that face coverings were no longer mandatory.

Many others praised her choice, applauding the star for safeguarding her health, and Jessica replied to one such comment. Alongside a photo of her in the mask at the time, one fan wrote on Twitter: "And you know who didn't get Covid at the Golden Globes?" to which Jessica replied with an emoji blowing a kiss, writing: "Phew."

© Theo Wargo Jessica picked up an award for her role in A Doll's House

The post was alluding to the fact many stars, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Gleeson, and Colin Farrell had tested positive following the event.

Jessica has now spoken about the backlash and admitted that the precautions she took were necessary for her role in A Doll's House, which has earned her a Tony nomination.

© Getty Jessica accessorized with sunglasses outside the event

"We were testing every day on our show, and even if you had no symptoms, if you tested positive for COVID, you were out for a week — and I was meeting people at the stage door who flew in from Shanghai and flew in from all over the world. To be out of the show for a week? It just felt like it was so irresponsible," she shared at The Hollywood Reporter's annual Tony Nominees Roundtable.

© Photo: Instagram Jessica received backlash for wearing a face covering during awards season

She continued: "So I was wearing the mask at the Oscars. I got quite a lot of flak for that. A lot of people thought I was making some political statement. I don't know what they thought."

Jessica added: "But yeah, the SAG Awards, the Oscars, a lot of people were like, 'What are you doing?!' I just couldn't get sick. And I didn't. I haven't missed a show".

