Billie Eilish wears skimpy bikini and exposes chest tattoo for the first time

Billie Eilish, known for her distinctive style, surprised fans as she let slip an intimate tattoo in a rare bikini snapshot shared by her friend, Annabel Zimmer.

The photo captures Billie, 21, lounging in a stylish Miaou bikini top and donning Versace sunglasses.

The Grammy-winning artist had previously vowed that her tattoo would remain unseen by the public.

However, in the shared snap, her surname tattoo, written in an ornate, gothic font across her chest, is clearly visible.

This revelation contradicts her earlier statement to Vanity Fair in November 2020, where she asserted, "But you won't ever see it."

This new ink joins a collection of other tattoos adorning Billie's body. Among them is a dragon tattoo on her thigh, first unveiled in her 2021 photoshoot with British Vogue and later featured in an Instagram video.

Additionally, she has a series of fairies tattooed on her hand, which she affectionately referred to as her "favorite" in a recent social media post.

The news comes after Billie responded to critics who voiced their opinions about her evolving sense of style.

The Happier Than Ever hitmaker addressed the scrutiny she faced, having transitioned from her signature baggy clothing to more revealing attire. Rolling her eyes in a selfie, Billie posted a powerful message on Instagram, challenging the double standards she has encountered throughout her career.

"I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boyish and dressing how I did and constantly being told I'd be hotter if I acted like a woman," she wrote, accompanied by the selfie. "And now when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, I CHANGED and am a sellout."

Billie confronted the criticism head-on, highlighting the contradictory nature of the comments she receives. She called out the haters and urged them to embrace the fact that women are multifaceted individuals who can express themselves in various ways.

With a touch of humor, she emphasized the importance of allowing women to exist freely and asserted that femininity does not equate to weakness.

In a separate Instagram post, Billie showcased a carousel of photos displaying her unique style, which often includes masculine and tomboyish elements. In the caption, she expressed her frustration with the negative remarks, firmly stating, "...Out my face please."

The snapshots featured Billie donning sports jerseys, high-top sneakers, and snapback hats, reminiscent of her early days in the music industry. Her unapologetic approach to fashion reflects her commitment to self-expression and challenges societal expectations.

Billie previously admitted she spent much of her youth feeling insecure. “Going through my teenage years of hating myself and a lot of it came from my anger toward my body, and how mad I was at how much pain it’s caused me, and how much I’ve lost because of things that happened to it,” she told Vogue in January, referencing a hip injury that kept her from pursuing a dance career.

“I felt like my body was gaslighting me for years,” she continued. “I had to go through a process of being like, my body is actually me. And it’s not out to get me.”

