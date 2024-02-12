Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, and America Ferrera lead best dressed at Oscars Nominees Luncheon – best photos
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, and America Ferrera lead best dressed at Oscars Nominees Luncheon – best photos

The 96th Academy Awards takes place on March 10

Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, and Lily Gladstone at the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariOnline News WriterNew York
Share this:

We're counting down to the 96th Academy Awards, which are slated to air on March 10, where the likes of Barbie, Oppenheimer, Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon, and more will face off for cinema's top prizes.

Ahead of the big night, several of the nominees have gathered at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Monday, February 12 for the annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon.

Check out below some of the best photos from the event, including Margot Robbie, Billie Eilish, Emma Stone, Bradley Cooper, and many more…

Oscar nominee Colman Domingo opens up ahead of Nominees Luncheon

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie attends the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 12, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images

Margot Robbie, nominated as a producer for Best Picture for Barbie

Emma Stone

Emma Stone attends the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 12, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images

Emma Stone, nominated for Best Actress for her performance in Poor Things

America Ferrera

America Ferrera attends the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 12, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images

America Ferrera, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Barbie

Lily Gladstone

Lily Gladstone attends the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 12, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images

Lily Gladstone, nominated for Best Actress for her performance in Killers of the Flower Moon

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

Finneas O'Connell and Billie Eilish attend the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 12, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, nominated as songwriters for Best Original Song for their track "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie

Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper attends the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 12, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images

Bradley Cooper, nominated as a producer, writer, and actor for Maestro

Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan attends the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 12, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images

Carey Mulligan, nominated for Best Actress for her performance in Maestro

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo attends the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 12, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images

Colman Domingo, nominated for Best Actor for his performance in Rustin

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Da'Vine Joy Randolph attends the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 12, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in The Holdovers

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox. 

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more