Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, and America Ferrera lead best dressed at Oscars Nominees Luncheon – best photos

We're counting down to the 96th Academy Awards, which are slated to air on March 10, where the likes of Barbie, Oppenheimer, Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon, and more will face off for cinema's top prizes.
Ahead of the big night, several of the nominees have gathered at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Monday, February 12 for the annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon.
Check out below some of the best photos from the event, including Margot Robbie, Billie Eilish, Emma Stone, Bradley Cooper, and many more…
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie, nominated as a producer for Best Picture for Barbie
Emma Stone
Emma Stone, nominated for Best Actress for her performance in Poor Things
America Ferrera
America Ferrera, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Barbie
Lily Gladstone
Lily Gladstone, nominated for Best Actress for her performance in Killers of the Flower Moon
Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell
Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, nominated as songwriters for Best Original Song for their track "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie
Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper, nominated as a producer, writer, and actor for Maestro
Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan, nominated for Best Actress for her performance in Maestro
Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo, nominated for Best Actor for his performance in Rustin
Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in The Holdovers
