Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, and America Ferrera lead best dressed at Oscars Nominees Luncheon – best photos

We're counting down to the 96th Academy Awards, which are slated to air on March 10, where the likes of Barbie, Oppenheimer, Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon, and more will face off for cinema's top prizes.

Ahead of the big night, several of the nominees have gathered at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Monday, February 12 for the annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon.

Check out below some of the best photos from the event, including Margot Robbie, Billie Eilish, Emma Stone, Bradley Cooper, and many more…

Margot Robbie © Getty Images Margot Robbie, nominated as a producer for Best Picture for Barbie

Emma Stone © Getty Images Emma Stone, nominated for Best Actress for her performance in Poor Things

America Ferrera © Getty Images America Ferrera, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Barbie

Lily Gladstone © Getty Images Lily Gladstone, nominated for Best Actress for her performance in Killers of the Flower Moon

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell © Getty Images Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, nominated as songwriters for Best Original Song for their track "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie

Bradley Cooper © Getty Images Bradley Cooper, nominated as a producer, writer, and actor for Maestro

Carey Mulligan © Getty Images Carey Mulligan, nominated for Best Actress for her performance in Maestro

Colman Domingo © Getty Images Colman Domingo, nominated for Best Actor for his performance in Rustin

Da'Vine Joy Randolph © Getty Images Da'Vine Joy Randolph, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in The Holdovers

