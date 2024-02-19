Skip to main contentSkip to footer
People's Choice Awards 2024: Sydney Sweeney and Heidi Klum lead the best dressed in daring gown
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

People's Choice Awards 2024: Sydney Sweeney and Heidi Klum lead the best dressed in daring gowns

Heidi and Sydney dominated the red carpet

People's Choice Awards 2024: Sydney Sweeney and Heidi Klum lead the best dressed in daring gowns
Faye James
Faye JamesSenior Editor
Share this:

The 49th annual People's Choice Awards, held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, was a dazzling affair, showcasing a constellation of stars who graced the red carpet with their presence, each bringing their unique flair to the evening's fashion parade.

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney© Gilbert Flores

Sydney Sweeney, at 26, radiated glamour, capturing the essence of a blonde bombshell in a red-hot gown that masterfully accentuated her figure. Her look was a testament to timeless beauty and grace, setting a high bar for the night’s fashion statements.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum© Mark Von Holden/NBC

Heidi Klum, ever the embodiment of elegance at 50, mesmerized onlookers in a captivating black mini dress, its drama amplified by a striking black and white train. Her ensemble, adorned with a luxurious layer of pearls and complemented by pointed-toe heels and black stockings, was a showcase of sophisticated glamour.

Kyle Richards

Kyle Richards© Mark Von Holden/NBC

Kyle Richards, the 55-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, turned heads in a metallic green mini dress that not only highlighted her cleavage but also showcased her toned legs.

Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause© Rich Polk/NBC

Chrishell Stause, 42, of Selling Sunset fame, made a bold statement in a PVC purple gown. The dress's plunging neckline and dramatic train added a sense of allure and mystery to her look, while her appearance with the stylish Australian singer G Flip added to the night's star power.

Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson© Michael Buckner

Lainey Wilson embraced her country roots with a bold fashion statement, channeling the wild spirit of her music genre. The 31-year-old singer stood out in a daring cheetah print bellbottom catsuit that hugged her figure, showcasing a blend of untamed elegance and a nod to retro flair.

Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue© Michael Buckner

Kylie Minogue, the 55-year-old pop sensation, dazzled in a metallic gown that gracefully hugged her figure, featuring a daring side slit that added a touch of allure. Her ensemble, complete with strappy black heels and softly curled blonde hair, was a perfect blend of elegance and contemporary chic.

© Gilbert Flores

Halle Bailey graced the red carpet in an ensemble that exuded both regal elegance and bold modernity. The 23-year-old star of The Little Mermaid captivated onlookers in a floor-length gown that cascaded with the richness of the ocean. 

Carmen Electra

Carmen Electra© Michael Buckner

Carmen Electra brought a wave of nostalgic glamour commanding the spotlight in a stunning metallic dress that was both iridescent and form-fitting. At 51, Carmen showcased a physique that defied time, her enviable figure accentuated by the dress's shimmering fabric.

Ice Spice

Ice Spice© Michael Buckner

Ice Spice made a fearless fashion statement that turned heads and captivated the audience. The 24-year-old musician boldly embraced a sheer, orange lace gown that hugged her figure and showcased her daring sense of style. 



Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more