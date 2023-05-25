Billie Eilish displays rarely-seen hip tattoo in low-rise jeans and coolest tee

The Happier Than Ever singer displayed her rarely-seen body art in her latest Instagram post

Billie Eilish has been living her best life since splitting from boyfriend Jesse Rutherford, and on Wednesday the singer rocked one of her coolest looks yet.

The 21-year-old star shared a video of herself sitting at a desk, rocking a fitted Cherubs from the Sistine Madonna printed top and a pair of low-rise jeans cinched in at the waist with a rainbow-striped belt. The funky denim offered a rare look at Billie's hip tattoo, revealing a large dragon inking on her pelvis.

Billie's dark hair was styled in a voluminous blow-dry and her makeup was simple and radiant, emphasizing her piercing blue eyes.

But it was her dragon tattoo that really caught fans' attention, with dozens commenting "cool tatt" and "love the dragon".

What tattoos does Billie Eilish have?

The Happier Than Ever singer has never discussed the inspiration behind her dragon artwork but the mythical creature represents power, wisdom, and strength.

© Instagram Billie revealed her dragon tattoo in her jeans

Billie's dragon body art is her second tattoo. She got her first, her middle name ‘Eilish’, etched in the middle of her chest when she was 18, one day after she won big at the Grammy Awards.

The talented singer then got three fairies tattooed on her left hand in late 2021, describing them as "sweet little guardian angel fairies" and citing the inspiration as her favorite childhood book, Fairyopolis by Cicely Mary Barker.

© Instagram Billie also boasts three fairies inked on her left hand

Billie told Vanity Fair she was planning more inkings in the future but didn’t intend to cover her body with artwork.

“No, I'm not gonna be all tatted up But I have some more ideas. Right now, I feel pretty satisfied,” she said.

When did Billie Eilish split from Jesse Rutherford?

Billie confirmed this month she had split from fellow musician Jesse Rutherford.

© Instagram Billie tends to keep most of her tattoos under wraps

Her representatives told HELLO!: "We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends. All cheating rumors are false. Both are currently single."

The pair were first linked in October 2022 when they were spotted out and about together holding hands.

© Getty Billie recently confirmed her split from Jesse Rutherford

After subtly confirming the romance on Instagram on November 1, they made it official by attending the LACMA Art and Film Gala together.

Playing into the conversation surrounding their 11-year age gap, the Bad Guy singer was dressed as a baby for Halloween in her social media confirmation post, while the alt-rocker transformed into a much older man. The photograph has since been deleted from the post.

© Instagram Billie is known for her edgy, Gen-Z style

The former couple were last spotted together at Coachella in April, although speculation about their split began to circulate once Billie was seen at the Met Gala without Jesse.

In November, the singer gushed about her relationship with Jesse, who is the lead vocalist of the band The Neighbourhood, ib an interview with Vanity Fair.

"It's really cool and I'm really excited and I'm really happy about it," she said, before joking: "I managed to get…my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest [expletive] alive, but pulled his [expletive]! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me?"

