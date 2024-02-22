Billie Eilish makes a bold statement with sultry sheer top and chic matching gloves

Billie Eilish never fails to make a statement with her fashion choices and while making an appearance at a costume event in Los Angeles this week, the singer took the opportunity to dress to impress.

The Grammy and Oscar-winning artist was dressed head-to-toe in Gucci, a fashion house which is often her brand of choice, at the event.

Billie wore an almost completely sheer black top which extended all the way down the arms with gloves on the end, adding a high fashion element to the ensemble.

© Michael Buckner Billie Eilish speaks onstage at the 26th Costume Designers Guild Awards held at Neuehouse Hollywood on February 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

To cover up the almost see-through top, the Ocean Eyes hitmaker then draped a matching Gucci shirt over her shoulders which helped elevate the look from chic to a high-end casual-cool look that she usually opts for.

Ever the rockstar, the 22-year-old also sported a pair of blacked-out shades and kept her hair relaxed in a casual ponytail.

Billie was attending the 26th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards at NeueHouse Hollywood where she collected the Vanguard Spotlight Award.

The singer has been making multiple public appearances of late thanks to an impressive award season sweep for her and her brother and songwriting partner, Finneas. The music duo were inundated with nominations at the Golden Globes, the Grammys and the Academy Awards this year.

Billie and Finneas were successful at both the Golden Globes and the Grammys this year, picking up the award for Best Original Song at the former and Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media at the latter. Both wins were for their track "What Was I Made For?" which featured on the Barbie soundtrack.

© Michael Buckner Billie Eilish speaks onstage at the 26th Costume Designers Guild Awards held at Neuehouse Hollywood on February 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

The siblings will no doubt be hoping for continued success at this year's Oscars where the song is nominated for Best Original Song. Billie and Finneas won in the same category in 2022 for their track, "No Time to Die", which featured in the James Bond film of the same name.

They'll face competition from the likes of Flamin' Hot, American Symphony, and Killers of the Flower Moon, plus another Barbie song, Ryan Gosling's power ballad "I'm Just Ken."

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Billie Eilish and Shirley Kurata attend the 26th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards at NeueHouse Hollywood on February 21, 2024 in Hollywood, California

Meanwhile, most recently at the Grammys, Billie and Finneas, 26, took to the stage to perform their award-winning track, with Billie wearing a 1965 Poodle-Parade Barbie-inspired look, consisting of a satin pink scarf over a pink shirt, covered up with a green dress and green-and-white plaid cardigan.

Elsewhere at the ceremony, Billie rocked her go-to casual cool style with a black and pink bomber jacket emblazoned with the Barbie logo and bright pink sleeves.

Billie wore black-tinted shades to the event and looked effortlessly cool with her black hair styled straight with bright red dyed roots.