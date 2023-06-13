Nicola Peltz Beckham is the ultimate cool-girl in low slung jeans

Whether she’s gracing the cover of glossy magazines in head-to-toe Valentino or kicking back on a private yacht with best pal Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz Beckham always looks pristine. Brooklyn Beckham’s wife has established a glittering network of designer brands, yet sometimes she understands that less is more.

On Monday, Nicola shared her latest look online, opting for an understated yet timeless ensemble. The 28-year-old rocked a crisp white shirt which she wore partially unbuttoned in true LA style, teamed with some blue low-rise jeans.

Her classic attire was elevated by a natural beauty blend, framed by the actress’ cascading chocolate locks.

© Instagram Nicola Peltz Beckham looked effortless in low-slung blue jeans

A pair of large thin silver hoop earrings peeked out from underneath her zhuzhed mane as she stared directly into the camera for an at-home shot.

Nicola showed off her luxe surroundings as she posed in a serene kitchen setting. She placed her hands in her pockets for an extra dose of cool-girl attitude.

© Instagram Nicola looked gorgeous in her see-through catsuit

The star’s timeless look closely followed an outfit choice that sent shockwaves through the internet. The billionaire heiress headed out to dinner in LA on Friday wearing her most daring outfit yet, a completely sheer outfit.

© Getty Nicola and Brooklyn often twin outfits

Nicola made a case for transparent fashion in her black catsuit, which she paired with some simple black lingerie. The risqué number hugged her slender frame and boasted long sleeves and a high neck.

Brooklyn’s wife added a pair of vinyl knee-high boots but kept the rest of her look simple, accessorising with a pair of drop earrings and a black shoulder bag. She wore her brunette locks down in bombshell waves and added a vampy edge to her makeup with winged eyeliner that she softened with pink lip gloss.

© Instagram The actress loves a blue jeans ensemble

The Chippendales actress was joined by her husband at LA's Avra restaurant but shared a close-up photo of her look on her Instagram Stories alongside two friends who also opted for black eveningwear looks.

© Instagram Nicola and her pals were united in their fashion choices

Nicola has become the poster girl for minimalist luxury, regularly sporting monochrome pieces with Y2K silhouettes. 90s rave shades, long sleeve white tops, flirty mini skirts and platform boots are essentials for her year-round wardrobe.

© Instagram Brooklyn Beckham also got in on the matching outfit action

The actress even loves to twin with her friends. In one of her latest Instagram posts, Nicola relied upon her friendship group for sartorial support. The Welcome to Chippendales star lay on a picnic blanket alongside her four pals, exuding understated effortlessness in a long-sleeved white top and baggy jeans.

Every single member of her stylish squad, including bestie Selena Gomez, wore a version of the exact same outfit – tops varied from cropped vests to round-neck tees, and there was an assortment of denim shades on show, but there was an undeniable cohesion between the friends.

