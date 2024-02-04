Nicola Peltz looks angelic in Victoria Beckham's bridal-like outfit for milestone career moment

Victoria Beckham never met a power suit she didn't like. From structured shoulders to her signature slouchy rolled-up sleeves, the British fashion designer had yet another winning sartorial moment in the spotlight on Saturday.

This weekend marked a special moment for Victoria, who not only celebrated her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz's directorial debut, but got to reunite with her eldest son Brooklyn at the premiere of the movie 'Lola' at the Bruin Theatre, in Los Angeles, California.

VB looked sublime in a suave, inky black blazer paired with sleek cigarette pants in the same hue. The Spice Girls star wore her formal wear without anything underneath, showing off her elegant décolletage as her blazer boasted an open neckline.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Victoria teamed an inky black blazer with cigarette trousers

Victoria's chocolate brown tresses fell past her shoulder in tumbling curls as she turned to her usual beauty combo of a taupe lip, bronzed cheeks and a siren-like smokey eye using Victoria Beckham Beauty products.

© Getty Images It was a family affair for Victoria, who was also joined by her son Cruz, 18

Mrs Beckham wasn't the only attendee wearing her eponymous fashion label, however. Nicola, who wrote, directed, and starred in drama film 'Lola' chose none other than her mother-in-law to design a bespoke outfit for the biggest night of her year.

© Getty Images Victoria Beckham designed Nicola's corseted co-ord

Embodying a bridal-like beauty, billionaire heiress Nicola looked angelic in a corseted top and a pair of Victoria's signature low-slung suit trousers in a powder white hue.

Her fitted corset top was reminiscent of her fitted wedding dress, worn to wed Brooklyn Beckham in a $3 million oceanfront ceremony in 2022.

Nicola swept her hair into a bouffant half-up, half-down style, twinning with Victoria as the mother-daughter-in-law duo rocked bronze eyeshadow and matching lipsticks.

"I love you beyond! Thank you for supporting me tonight and also I’m so obsessed with my custom VB look," Nicola gushed on Instagram.

Nicola asking her mother-in-law to design her bespoke outfit comes after reports the pair were swept up in a feud over Victoria not being her bridal dress designer.

The actress finally shut down "rift" rumours in an interview with Grazia USA in 2023 when she revealed: "Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria's wedding dress."

Victoria and Nicola share a close relationship

She continued: "I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created. I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story."

Nicola went on to explain that she began designing her dream gown with the help of her best friend and stylist Leslie Fremar and her mother Claudia, but later Victoria called Claudia and let her know that her atelier could not do it.