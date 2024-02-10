Nicola Peltz is a supermodel in micro shorts for date night with husband Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz-Beckham proved once again that she's the ultimate 'it girl' as she stepped out in a pair of mini shorts and the highest heels for a night out with her husband Brooklyn Beckham.

Attending the YSL Beauty Candy Shoppe Event for New York Fashion Week, Nicola, 29, looked so chic in the black micro shorts, styled with a strapless bandeau top, a pair of sheer tights, and a longline leather jacket.

© Gilbert Carrasquillo Nicola and Brooklyn attended the YSL Beauty event together in New York

Perfectly rounding off the look, the Lola star wore a pair of strappy platform heels, while holding a Chanel chain strap bag. She styled her hair in loose waves that perfectly framed her face, opting for a natural makeup look consisting of fluttering false lashes, a rosy blush, and a matte pink lip.

© Gilbert Carrasquillo Nicola looked chic in leather

Nicola and Brooklyn, 24, were seen walking arm-in-arm as they left the YSL event. Brooklyn looked stylish in a low-key white T-shirt with black trousers and a gold chain around his neck.

The actress took to Instagram to share photos from the night, with the caption: "Beautiful night at the YSL Beauty Candy Shoppe."

Nicola has been busy in recent weeks, as the star attended the premiere of her directional debut, Lola, on February 3. Nicola was joined by her husband Brooklyn and his family, including his mom Victoria – and the group continued the celebrations with an after-party at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

For the premiere, Nicola opted for an all-white ensemble, which included a white corset top and a pair of tailored trousers, both designed by her mother-in-law Victoria. The pair were seen posing together at the event, and Victoria looked as chic as ever in a black two-piece suit.

© Getty Images The duo twinned in tailored trousers

Keeping with the theme for the after-party, Nicola changed into an almost identical outfit to her premiere look, this time wearing all black. The star posed in a hotel room in the cropped top and trousers while holding a Heineken beer.

Nicola directed the independent movie Lola alongside Bria Vinaite, whilst also starring as the titular character. Nicola also wrote the screenplay, which is set in 2002 middle America, and follows 19-year-old Lola as she saves money to help get her little brother out of their toxic home and away from their mother.