Nicola Peltz rocks daring see-through catsuit that leaves little to the imagination – wow!

Nicola Peltz made sure all eyes were on her when she headed out to dinner in LA on Friday wearing her most daring outfit yet.

The 28-year-old turned heads in a completely see-through outfit, rocking a sheer black catsuit with nothing but a bra and matching underwear beneath it to protect her modesty. The risqué number hugged Nicola's slender frame and boasted long sleeves and a high neck.

Nicola added a pair of vinyl knee-high boots but kept the rest of her look simple, accessorising with a pair of dangly earrings and a black shoulder bag. She wore her brunette locks down in bombshell waves and added a vampy edge to her makeup with winged eyeliner that she softened with pink lip gloss.

© Instagram Nicola looked gorgeous in her see-through catsuit

The Chippendales actress was joined by her husband, Brooklyn Beckham at LA's Avra restaurant but shared a close-up photo of her sultry look on her Instagram Stories alongside two friends.

Nicola's outing comes after she and her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham seemingly quashed all rumours of a feud as the pair were seen enjoying time together last week.

© Getty Nicola and Brooklyn have been married since April 2022

The former Spice Girls singer and Transformers star sparked claims they had fallen out after Nicola reportedly chose not to wear one of VB's wedding dresses to her April 2022 nuptials, however, the pair have always denied the rumours.

In photos shared to Victoria's Instagram feed, the duo were seen together in a tented area alongside Victoria's husband David, and Nicola's husband Brooklyn. They were joined by Victoria and David's other children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

© Instagram Victoria and Nicola were having the time of their lives

One family photo showed Victoria and Nicola standing on opposite ends of the group, however, in the fashion mogul's second snap, they appeared to be the best of friends, with Nicola wrapping one arm around Victoria, who nestled in close to her daughter-in-law.

In a loving caption, the mum-of-four said: "The most beautiful week I love you all so much x @davidbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham #harperseven x."

© Instagram Nicola and Victoria have always denied a feud

Nicola was one of the first to respond to the post, sharing a string of love-struck emojis, while other fans were also quick to share their joy.

The pair also enjoyed an outing together just days prior as the family headed out to watch Elton John perform on his farewell tour, The Yellow-Brick Road, with Nicola and Victoria sharing an amusing moment as they posed by the toilets alongside Harper.

Nicola always turns heads with her fashion choices

Nicola went all out to pay homage to Elton in an outfit that oozed the legendary singer's signature 70's eccentricity. Her footwear for the evening also gave Elton's signature sartorial agenda a cool-girl makeover for 2023: super chunky platform heels.

Victoria looked effortlessly chic for the concert in one of her signature looks and also put on her coolest platforms for the occasion. VB stunned in an oversized monochrome blazer with statement lapels and ribbed detailing.

