Julia Roberts' niece Emma showcases endless legs in skimpy bikini

Emma Roberts left her followers in awe with a captivating Instagram post she shared on Tuesday.

Flaunting her perfectly toned abs and endless pins, the 32-year-old donned a Kelly green two-piece ensemble consisting of a chic bandeau top and high-waisted briefs.

Accessorizing her look with a playful touch, Julia Roberts' talented niece added a blue denim cap with adorable cat ears, perfectly complemented by elegant beige platform heels.

Relaxing amidst the lush green fields, the mother of one appeared to be taking a break from filming American Horror Story, enjoying the beautiful scenery of Palm Springs, California.

© Instagram Emma Roberts looks sensational in bikini

Exciting news recently came Emma's way from the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. The North American rights for her comedy film, Hot Mess, were acquired by Vertical, amplifying anticipation for this upcoming project.

MORE: Julia Roberts' niece Emma Roberts pays her the best tribute as fans react

Hot Mess marks the directorial debut of Katie Locke O’Brien and showcases Emma Roberts in the lead role of Laurel Mack.

Written by Gabrielle D'Amico, the film tells the story of Laurel, who experiences a catastrophic implosion on a wildly popular American dating show, leading her to embark on the ultimate walk of shame back to her hometown.

© Instagram Emma Roberts looked primed for festival fun in Prada

Deadline describes Laurel's predicament, stating, "'Having failed to win love on the show, she finds herself living in her quirky parents’ basement, without any friends and constantly bumping into her miserable ex the whole town adores.'"

MORE: Julia Roberts stuns fans with very intimate photo with husband Danny Moder

In the face of the never-ending mockery from those who witnessed her public meltdown, Laurel sets off on a journey of self-discovery and seeks genuine connections with others.

While dedicating herself to her craft on set, the Scream Queens alum cherishes quality time with her two-year-old son, Rhodes, whom she shares with her ex-partner, Garrett Hedlund.

Emma Roberts is a fan of vintage dresses

Last year, Emma captivated her fans with a vibrant bikini photo, opting for a bright yellow model during a blissful day at sea. Sharing an endearing snapshot of herself posing on a platform against the backdrop of the wavy, blue water, Emma looked radiant.

In this beachside photo, Emma donned the white and yellow Daffodil Fine Balconette swimsuit from Peony Swimwear, available for $105 on the brand's website.

To complete her fashionable ensemble, she added a matching sun hat to shield her eyes from the sun's rays. The Daffodil Afterswim hat, priced at $130 and also from Peony, perfectly complemented her beach look.

© Instagram Emma stuns in red swimsuit

In the past Emma has been open about her efforts to reduce plastic consumption, extending this commitment to her wardrobe. In an interview with InStyle, she discussed her passion for vintage shopping and the importance of giving clothing a new life. "I'm a big vintage shopper," Emma shared.

"My friends and I are very into trading. I always pass it on and say to my friends, 'Wear it or pass it on with love,' just to keep it getting passed on because there's always someone that will enjoy wearing something that you're over."

Read more HELLO! US stories here