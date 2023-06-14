Hailey Bieber has a total Princess Diana moment in sporty new look

Hailey Bieber is considered celebrity royalty, but her royal connections don’t stop there. The star often channels a core member of the royal family for casual outings, continuing her legacy into the 21st century.

On Tuesday, Hailey served up Princess Diana nostalgia in a sporty new look. The model stepped out in an oversized basketball top featuring a baggy design, a V-neck, and graphic text detailing. A pair of monochrome sneakers and white socks completed her Sporty Spice aesthetic, which was beloved by the late Princess of Wales.

Justin Bieber’s wife clasped a sand-toned leather bag for her everyday essentials and wore her caramel locks down loose in a chic choppy bob. A pair of sunglasses shielded her face from the Californian sun and the persistent flash of the paparazzi.

© Getty Hailey Bieber was seen in LA wearing a basketball shirt

Like Hailey (‘nepo baby’ tees aside though) Princess Diana was known for her faultless sense of style and, to this day, the People's Princess continues to influence fashion. The royal was the first to be seen in garments such as sweatshirts and cycling shorts, an ensemble that become an iconic pairing in her unparallel arsenal.

© Getty The star served up another sporty chic look

Often topped off with a chunky gym bag, trainers, and sunglasses, Diana’s workout-ready looks would go down in the fashion history books for their protocol-pushing connotation.

© Getty She paired her attire with some sneakers and a beige leather bag

Hailey is always partial to a streetwear-inspired outfit. The 26-year-old is never behind on the trends and recently merged sportswear with the ongoing theme of ‘Tech Bro’ dressing. Tricking us into believing she was a Silicon Valley native Hailey stepped out last month in Tribeca, New York, wearing a classic light grey T-shirt layered teamed with a pair of low-slung jeans.

© Getty Princess Diana, Princess of Wales styles a navy Virgin Atlantic sweatshirt alongside orange cycling shorts

The Rhode founder wore a blue waterproof jacket with elasticated cuffs and Velcro fastenings – bonus points for unnecessary practicality.

© Getty Princess Diana remained stylish on every single occasion

Showing off a hint of midriff with a low waistband, Hailey injected a splash of denim with a pair of hybrid-silhouette jeans featuring a baggy design, which led the eye to her black glossy square-toe loafers.

© Getty Hailey Bieber is all about the 'Tech Bro' look right now

Hailey's chunky gold hoop earrings added a touch of gilded femininity, but she kept things super relaxed on the accessory front, opting for a classic baseball cap and rectangular shades.

Hailey Bieber's best street style looks:

© Getty Hailey Bieber in the classic dad trainer

© Getty Hailey rocking a black and caramel ensemble in NYC

© Getty Model Hailey in an edgy pair of denim shorts

© Getty The Rhode founder tapped into the motocross jacket trend

© Getty The star embraces male and female silhouettes and pieces

