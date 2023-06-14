Hailey Bieber has a total Princess Diana moment in sporty new look

Hailey Bieber is considered celebrity royalty, but her royal connections don’t stop there. The star often channels a core member of the royal family for casual outings, continuing her legacy into the 21st century.
On Tuesday, Hailey served up Princess Diana nostalgia in a sporty new look. The model stepped out in an oversized basketball top featuring a baggy design, a V-neck, and graphic text detailing. A pair of monochrome sneakers and white socks completed her Sporty Spice aesthetic, which was beloved by the late Princess of Wales.
Justin Bieber’s wife clasped a sand-toned leather bag for her everyday essentials and wore her caramel locks down loose in a chic choppy bob. A pair of sunglasses shielded her face from the Californian sun and the persistent flash of the paparazzi.
Like Hailey (‘nepo baby’ tees aside though) Princess Diana was known for her faultless sense of style and, to this day, the People's Princess continues to influence fashion. The royal was the first to be seen in garments such as sweatshirts and cycling shorts, an ensemble that become an iconic pairing in her unparallel arsenal.
Often topped off with a chunky gym bag, trainers, and sunglasses, Diana’s workout-ready looks would go down in the fashion history books for their protocol-pushing connotation.
Hailey is always partial to a streetwear-inspired outfit. The 26-year-old is never behind on the trends and recently merged sportswear with the ongoing theme of ‘Tech Bro’ dressing. Tricking us into believing she was a Silicon Valley native Hailey stepped out last month in Tribeca, New York, wearing a classic light grey T-shirt layered teamed with a pair of low-slung jeans.
The Rhode founder wore a blue waterproof jacket with elasticated cuffs and Velcro fastenings – bonus points for unnecessary practicality.
Showing off a hint of midriff with a low waistband, Hailey injected a splash of denim with a pair of hybrid-silhouette jeans featuring a baggy design, which led the eye to her black glossy square-toe loafers.
Hailey's chunky gold hoop earrings added a touch of gilded femininity, but she kept things super relaxed on the accessory front, opting for a classic baseball cap and rectangular shades.
Hailey Bieber's best street style looks:
MORE: Hailey Bieber just wore the ultimate Princess Diana tribute outfit
READ: The affordable beauty essentials our favourite It-girls are loving this spring