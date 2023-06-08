Carole Middleton spotted carrying Princess Diana handbag in poignant move

The Princess of Wales' mum channeled the late royal with her style

Carole Middleton seemingly channeled the classic style of the late Princess Diana during a recent rare appearance, when she joined her family at the Jordanian royal wedding.

Carole surprised the public alongside her daughter the Princess of Wales and son-in-law Prince William – as well as daughter Pippa Matthews and son James Middleton – at the royal nuptials of Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif.

And while it was hard to make out too many details about her formal look at the special wedding, royal fashion fans have spotted that she was carrying a cobalt blue Anya Hindmarch 'Maud' clutch with her matching dress – which carries special significance since it was the go-to evening accessory of the late Princess of Wales, Princess Diana.

© The National News Carole and Pippa matched in blue dresses

It may well be that the bag was borrowed from Princess Kate, since she has also been known to wear the Anya Hindmarch clutch in the past – though Catherine's version (seen in public at least) is black.

British designer Anya Hindmarch has spoken fondly of her former client Princess Diana in the past, who would often shop at her store in London.

Carole Middleton carried the Anya Hindmarch 'Maud' clutch in cobalt blue

She previously told The Telegraph: "She was a very loyal customer and a lot of fun. She would come and see us with no bodyguards or any fuss."

The fun-loving Princess even came to call her twist-clasp handbags her "cleavage clutches", since she used them to protect her modesty when she arrived at engagements.

© Getty Images Princess Diana loved her Anya Hindmarch clutch bags

Anya added: "We used to laugh when we designed what she called her 'cleavage bags,' little satin clutches which she would cover her cleavage with when she stepped out of cars.”

Today, the bag is known as the 'Maud' clutch, costing £475, and it's available to be customised with the owner's initials if they so wish. Whether Carole's clutch features her 'CM' moniker, we may never know.

© Royal Hashemite Court The Princess of Wales looked stunning wearing the Lover's Knot tiara

Princess Kate paid her own tribute to Princess Diana at Jordan's royal wedding by wearing her go-to diamond and pearl headpiece, Queen Mary's Lover's Knot tiara, to the formal evening banquet hosted by Queen Rania and King Abdullah.

Princess Diana wore it on a number of occasions after it was loaned to her as a wedding gift by the late Queen Elizabeth, though it wasn't seen for years after Diana's death until Kate sported it once again in 2016.

© Photo: Getty Images Princess Diana wearing the Lover's Knot tiara

Fittingly, it is now Kate's own go-to tiara for special royal occasions. She paired it with a beautiful soft wave hairstyle and sequin Jenny Packham gown for its most recent outing, though she has styled it in a number of other ways in the past.

