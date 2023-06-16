Helen Flanagan turns up the heat in daring denim two-piece

The former Coronation Street star is quite the fashionista…

Whether it's a sun-soaked bikini snap or a glamorous night out with the girls, Helen Flanagan never disappoints when it comes to her impeccable taste in fashion - and on Thursday night it was no exception.

The star​ headed out with her friends including former Love Island star, Cally Jane, for a fun cocktail-fuelled evening. For the lavish outing, Helen slipped into a daring denim two-piece comprised of a slinky crop top and figure-hugging jeans both in the perfect medium blue hue.

Helen was out with Love Island alum Cally Jane

The actress's look was wonderfully in keeping with the Gen-Z combat trouser trend as her bottoms featured a large pocket on either side. The ultra-chic denim top featured a daring low-V neckline punctuated with a silver zip, long sleeves and a cheeky ab-baring cut-off.

Helen upped the ante with her flawless face of makeup opting for her go-to fluttery falsies, thick black eyeliner, rosy blusher and pink lipstick. As for her hair, Helen wore her vibrant blonde tresses down.

Helen enjoyed a night out with her girls

The star has had a fun-filled week and on Wednesday evening was spotted looking ultra-glamorous for an evening at Radio Rooftop London. Helen looked flawless once again for the mid-week outing this time, choosing to rock a cropped, oversized blazer and a skort in the same stylish shade of charcoal grey.

The seriously short bottom half perfectly showed off Helen's model-like legs. She slipped into a bare of barely there strappy black heels which subtly pulled the night-out ensemble together. As for accessories, the 32-year-old chose a pair of sparkly silver hoops and a petite pink Para mini bag.

For her hair and makeup, Helen added fluttery lashes, pink glossy lips, and rosy blusher, and has her bright locks down and slicked away from her face.

When the actress isn't meeting up with her best pals, she is a doting mother to her three children, Matilda, eight, Delilah, five, and two-year-old Charlie, whom she shares with her former fiancé Scott Sinclair.

The star is a doting mother

On Thursday, the blonde bombshell shared the sweetest throwback photo alongside her son as a baby - and it sent fans wild. The little one couldn't look sweeter as he eyeballed the camera whilst wrapped up in a sweet knitted cardigan. Meanwhile, mum Helen looked effortlessly beautiful with no makeup on.

Captioning the post, she wrote: "Miss my baby boy being this small," alongside a blue love heart and dinosaur emoji. She also shared a sweet snap breastfeeding her little one.

"You look really lovely here Helen!" one fan penned. A second wrote: "Can we have skincare routine??? You look amazing." A third wrote: "Stunning." A fourth penned: "Beautiful picture's of mum and son," alongside a smiley face emoji.