Helen Flanagan sizzles in hot pink string bikini

Vibrant blonde locks and big blue eyes are just two stunning stunning attributes Helen Flanagan captured in her latest sultry snap where she was spotted posing up a storm in a hot pink bikini.

The former Coronation Street actress channelled her inner Barbie for the sizzling update which saw her smoulder for the camera in a lavish marble bathroom. In the clip, Helen is every inch a glamour puss as she pouted for the camera whilst doing her makeup.

Captioning the post, she penned: "This is how I achieve a glam summer look on my holidays using all @bperfectcosmetics. #AD. Use my discount code HELEN20 for 20% discount site wide," before listing the slew of fabulous products she used. She styled her vibrant blonde tresses in elegant curls and her completed makeup look featured fluttery eyelashes brushes of warm bronzer, glossy nude lips and fluffy brows. Her beach babe look was complete with a fabulous pink manicure.

Friends and fans couldn't wait to rush in with comments for the star. "Absolutely gorgeous," one fan penned. A second added: "You look amazing," alongside three love heart emojis. "Gorgeous lady and lovely mummy x," another penned. The 32-year-old has recently been on a sun-soaked holiday to Mykonons and shared a slew of amazing photos showcasing her holiday fashion portfolio - and she certainly has our seal of approval.

Helen looked so flawless

One of the stand-out looks from the idyllic destination saw her slipping into a beautiful ivory corset dress. The glamorous House of CB gown was the perfect fit for the TV star and featured a waist-cinching corset top and billowing maxi skirt - a winning combination. "Pretty Mykonos," the star wrote , alongside a butterfly emoji as she was posed against the impeccable Greecian landscape. The first snap in the post showed Helen being pictured in front of a stone wall and a vibrant blue door.

In the second photo, Helen was perfectly poised in a glamorous restaurant and positioned on a brown wooden chair. She wore her beautiful blonde strands swept up and secured with a crocodile clip. Whilst most of her face was obscured with a pair of ultra-glamorous sunglasses, from what could be seen in the fabulous photos Helen opted for a fresh makeup-less look. Helen completed her ensemble with a pair of on-trend white Hermés sandals.

Once again fans were stunning with her glamorous look. "That’s such a pretty dress," one replied, a second wrote: "I loved Mykonos." Third added: "You look stunning in that dress." When the star isn't jetting across the globe, she is at home with her beautiful children, Matilda, eight, Delilah, five, and two-year-old Charlie, whom she shares with her former fiancé Scott Sinclair.

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.