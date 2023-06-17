Strictly's Dianne Buswell sizzles in knee-high boots and daring low-V dress

Dianne Buswell has quite the fashion portfolio, from glittering red carpet gowns to a slew of figure-flattering gym sets but this week, the fiery-haired Strictly professional amped up the glamour for a night out in Australia.

The ballroom dancer, 33, is currently visiting her family in her homeland Down Under, and looked so stunning in a pair of knee-high boots, and a slinky floral dress, featuring a daring low V neckline. The star oozed confidence as she shared a photo of the stunning look for her adoring fans on Instagram.

Dianne always looks flawless

Captioning the post, she penned: "Out 2 nights in a row, who is she!!!!" Dianne looked so beautiful in the candid mirror taken in what appears to be her family home. She wore her cascading red locks down and straight with a sharp middle parting.

As for her makeup, Dianne opted for dramatic black winged eyeliner, warm blusher and nude lipstick. The star looks as though she has settled back into life at home perfectly and shared fabulous updates alongside her friends and family.

Dianne showed off her incredible legs

On Wednesday, the star drew on her skills gained from starring on Wim Hoff's Freeze the Fear and headed into the sea for an early morning swim session. The star - who still flaunted her fabulous physique in a vibrant green swimsuit despite it being Australia's winter season - didn't even flinch when she ran into the icy waves.

The star made the most of her bold swimsuit moment and shared a string of stunning photos showing off her incredible dancer's legs. Captioning the fabulous photos, Dianne penned: "It may be winter in Australia but there is still sunshine breakfast and cold water dip started off our day #thisiswa #bunbury @westernaustralia."

Dianne out her toned abs on full display

Dianne was the ultimate beach babe, her fiery sea-soaked locks cascading down. She also wore a pearl necklace and a subtle hint of red lipstick and black mascara.

The star battled the chilly aftermath of her activities with a plush purple towel which she wrapped around her legs in one of the seaside shots. Another moment from her trip home saw Dianne flaunting her incredible abs in a post-workout photo.

Dazzling in a brilliant blue sports bra, Dianne proudly displayed her perfectly toned tummy whilst wearing a pair of figure-flattering leggings in a fabulous white hue, adorned with a black leopard print pattern and a cosy black fleece.

Despite living on the other side of the world to her adoring family members, Dianne makes a lot of effort to visit her homeland when she can. Over the Christmas break, she enjoyed the warmer temperatures of the gold coast and wore a slew of incredible bikinis whilst soaking up the sun.