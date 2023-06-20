Julia Roberts’ niece Emma sets pulses racing in nude dress

Emma Roberts looked absolutely stunning as she graced the set of American Horror Story in New York City.

The actress was spotted filming a scene with a group of female extras at the iconic High Line park in Manhattan.

Standing out as a powerful presence, Julia Roberts’ neice exuded elegance in a nude-colored long-sleeved maxi dress that perfectly complemented her nude suede stiletto-heel boots. The dress, featuring a subtle slit above her knee, showcased her impeccable figure.

As the daughter of Oscar-nominated actor Eric Roberts, Emma continued to captivate with her natural beauty.

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Emma Roberts is seen on the set of 'American Horror Story'

She wore her long blonde hair down and opted for minimal makeup, allowing her radiant complexion to shine. The 32-year-old star effortlessly embodied her character's strength and charisma.

In contrast to Emma’s' striking attire, the group of female extras accompanying her on set were dressed in casual ensembles, ranging from light-colored to dark-colored outfits.

MORE: Julia Roberts' niece Emma Roberts pays her the best tribute as fans react

Their attire included a mix of long-sleeved and short-sleeved shirts, tank tops, pants, long coats, and dresses. They completed their looks with a variety of closed-toed shoes, including flats, boots, and slip-on sneakers.

© Gotham/Getty Images Emma stuns in a nude dress

During breaks between takes, Emma took a moment to capture selfies with her cellphone, flashing a peace sign and radiating joy.

The Hollywood starlet's playful interaction with the extras added a lighthearted touch to the intense filming environment. Some of the extras couldn't resist making silly faces, including one who playfully stuck her tongue out.

MORE: Julia Roberts stuns fans with very intimate photo with husband Danny Moder

Emma also filmed a solo scene, showcasing her versatility as an actress. With a serious demeanor and a powerful gaze, she walked along the High Line in Manhattan, captivating the attention of onlookers.

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Emma took a few selfies while on set

Outside of the set, Emma took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her fabulous figure. In a post on June 13, she confidently flaunted a teeny green bikini paired with white open-toed platform sandals and a denim baseball cap. The caption, "candy crush," perfectly captured the carefree and vibrant energy she exuded.

In addition to her thriving career, Emma cherishes her role as a mother. Just two days before her appearance on the American Horror Story set, she shared a heartwarming video of her two-year-old son, Rhodes.

© Gotham/Getty Images Emma on set with the cast

The adorable clip showcased the special bond between mother and son as they relaxed in their bedroom. Emma Roberts aptly captioned the video, "American Horror Story: Bring your son to work," highlighting the joys of balancing motherhood and her acting commitments.

American Horror Story: Delicate, the highly anticipated 12th season of the acclaimed series, is scheduled for August 1st, 2023.

Read more HELLO! US stories here