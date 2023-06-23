Katie Holmes showcases her incredible physique in tight black dress after revealing diet secrets

Katie Holmes turned heads at the opening night performance of Like Water For Chocolate by the American Ballet Theatre in New York City on Thursday evening.

Her stunning appearance on the red carpet of the Metropolitan Opera House showcased her incredible physique.

The star of Dawson's Creek, now 44, exuded confidence and sophistication in a daring black crochet dress.

The floor-length gown flirted with revealing her toned midriff while playfully showcasing her chic black vinyl ballet flats.

© Michael Loccisano Katie Holmes attends the 2023 American Ballet Theatre's summer season opening night

Katie's sleek, straightened brunette hair added a touch of classic glamour to her look, with brown eyeshadow softly highlighting her lids.

Katie, who shares her NYC home with her 17-year-old daughter Suri Cruise, accessorized her all-black ensemble with a black leather clutch.

© Michael Loccisano Katie Holmes looks incredible

In an open conversation about her well-maintained physique, Katie revealed that she's mindful about what she eats. "I do not eat whatever I want," she confided to People.

"I try to eat healthy. I try to eat my veggies every day." The Hollywood star shared that she starts her day with a nutrient-packed breakfast smoothie and keeps a stock of staple foods like "cereal, canned soup, pasta, and tomato sauce" to create quick and satisfying meals around her busy schedule.

Even though she sticks to a healthy diet, Katie isn't above enjoying a tasty treat from time to time. She confessed that her favourite fast food item is a cheese quesadilla from the popular Mexican chain, Chipotle.

© Getty Katie Holmes on the Tonight Show

While preparing for her role in action-thriller The Doorman, Katie admitted she refocused her dietary habits.

Besides, she's also discovered a passion for boxing, crediting the intense sport for boosting her fitness and providing a cathartic outlet for stress.

"I was a five-pound weight person, and now I can do 15, 20," she revealed to Women's Health.

"And I've been doing a lot of boxing, which I had never done before. It's thrilling. You can get out the stress of the day. I just go in there and think of all the mundane things that bother me. Traffic! I put off all my calls till after boxing, because it puts me in a much calmer place."

In a conversation with Bazaar.com last year, Katie shared her straightforward philosophy of dressing up. "We live in a world where we have a premiere and you want to look nice, and it turns into being a fashion person, and I’m like, ‘Well, I just like to look nice, I’m not really a fashion person.’ We all just want to look good," she said.

© Roy Rochlin Katie Holmes is queen of effortless chic

She confessed her love for her casual outfits and vintage T-shirts, claiming them as her signature look. The Toledo, Ohio native moved to the Big Apple following her split and eventual divorce from Tom Cruise in 2012, at a time when their daughter Suri was around six years old.

Katie’s love for the bustling life in New York City, with its myriad of activities for both herself and Suri, was the driving factor behind this choice. Despite the sometimes intrusive nature of city life, she cherished its vibrant rhythm, saying: “Yes, it’s a little too exposed at times, and we work hard to maneuver and navigate. But what I love about New York is that for me and my child, this is our vibe,” she told InStyle in 2020.