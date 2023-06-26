Amanda Holden shows off enviable figure in chic lavender suit dress

Amanda Holden never misses when it comes to her fashion choices. The Heart Radio presenter took to her Instagram Stories to reveal her outfit of the day on Monday to her huge following – and the star looked super chic as she showed off her enviable figure.

The Britain's Got Talent judge was standing in the Global corridors before going on air for her breakfast radio show when she addressed her fans directly: "Hello good morning, hope you're okay. This is a gorgeous lavender dress from Lavish Alice.

"It's the perfect fit. Although this morning, at like quarter past five, I had to wake my husband up and ask him to do this zip up. So that's the only thing is I couldn't get my driver to do it because that's just not good. I could do the top bit but not the [bottom] bit.

Anyway, it's beautiful it's got the lovely shiny buttons, I've paired it with a pair of Gianvanti Rossi shoes. The weather is going to be stunning. Have a lovely day."

© Instagram Amanda Holden shared this photo to her Instagram

As Amanda described, the lavender dress was the perfect combination of office chic and elegant glamour thanks to the suit-style lapels and double-breasted front. At the back, there was a lovely open-back detail, adding a more daring look to the outfit.

Lilac is clearly a colour that Amanda is loving right now. Last week, the star was pictured at Royal Ascot alongside her close friend Alan Carr. The pair held up glasses of fizz as they smiled for the camera while stood in the Grandstand observing the races. "@chattyman with his favourite Nag #RoyalAscot #racingwithpride @itv," she wrote in the caption.

© Instagram Amanda rocked an £850 dress from Victoria Beckham's collection

Fans were loving Amanda's look and flooded the comments with compliments. One person wrote: "loveeeeee this colour on you," as a second said: "Looking soooo regal!" A third meanwhile added: "Amanda you look beautiful. Thank you for wearing you VG X @stephenwebsterjewellery to perfection! Have a fabulous day!"

Days before, Amanda had already garnered praise with her sunshine yellow dress from high street favourite Pretty Lavish. Looking every inch the Bond Girl in her gorgeous summer style on Monday, Amanda's maxi dress featured a cheeky cut-out section below the bust, a daring thigh-high split and flattering straps.