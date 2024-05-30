Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Amanda Holden, 53, looks like a human Barbie in thigh-skimming mini dress
Digital Cover celebrity-style

Amanda Holden looks like a human Barbie in shocking pink mini dress

The 53-year-old star joined fellow judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli on Britain's Got Talent

Kate Thomas
Lifestyle Managing Editor
Updated: 2 minutes ago
The Britain's Got Talent live shows are back – and so is Amanda Holden's daring wardrobe.

The long-time TV judge, 53, joined fellow panellists Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli for another action-packed adventure on Wednesday night, and her show-stopping look might just be our favourite from the whole series.

WATCH: Amanda Holden twirls in Barbie style dress

Amanda channelled her inner Margot Robbie in a neon pink Celia Kritharioti gown that wouldn't have been out of place in the Barbie movie.

The strapless, ruched design was crafted out of heavy taffeta and boasted a structured, corseted bodice and a mullet hem.

Amands Holden showcasing tanned legs in pink dress on BGT
The Britain's Got Talent live shows are back – and so is Amanda Holden's daring wardrobe

The thigh-skimming style served to enhance Amanda's super tanned legs while trailing behind her with a dramatic, over-the-top train.

Completing the gorgeous look were a pair of Jimmy Choo peep-toe satin stilettos with a towering heel and a string of double pearls adorning her neck.

Amanda Holden in pink strapless gown with large train on BGT
How stunning did the BGT star look in her pink Celia Kritharioti gown?

The mother-of-two, who raises daughters Hollie, 12, and Lexi, 18, with husband Chris Hughes, opted for a dark smoky eye and styled her beachy blonde hair in a tousled half updo.

Amanda's Britain's Got Talent dresses this series 

The Heart Breakfast presenter has been killing it all week. For live show number two, Amanda opted for a similar asymmetric style, this time donning a silver Hacchic Couture design with intricate swirl detailing.

Amanda Holden sitting on chair wearing pink dress with long train on BGT
Completing the gorgeous look was a pair of Jimmy Choo peep-toe heels

The off-the-shoulder number featured structured, voluminous sleeves and a short hemline, falling to the floor in a sweep of sparkling sequins behind her.

Enhanced by Aariya Diamonds earrings and barely-there heels, the elegant look was perfection.

And for night one, Amanda turned to Michael Costello for a powerful look, swathing herself in chocolate brown leather.

Amanda Holden in white structured bow dress on BGT
For live show number two, Amanda opted for a Hacchic Couture design

The bodycon, one-shoulder dress boasted long, gloved sleeves and a daring thigh-high split.

A slicked back, high ponytail, and a dusting of shimmery bronzer rendered the dramatic aesthetic complete.

Amanda Holden in brown leather gown with thigh split on BGT
And for night one, Amanda turned to Michael Costello

 The BGT star's most daring dress ever

The star is known for her boundary-pushing fashion choices and has raised more than a few eyebrows on family-friendly show BGT in the past.

In fact, one particular dress sparked a whopping 663 complaints to TV watchdog Ofcom back in 2017. 

Tight, sparkly, and slashed to the navel, the £11,000 Julien Macdonald design certainly ruffled feathers.

Amanda Holden exposing chest and back in daring low Julien Macdonald dress on BGT in 2017
Do you remember Amanda Holden's most complained about dress? This 2017 number caused a stir

Reflecting on the controversy at the time, Amanda said: "That dress was hysterical, it was Julien Macdonald. I had bits of fish wire underneath my breasts trying to hold that together. 

"But, look, I'm from a small-chest[ed] family plus, you know, I'm 48 years old. It's all quite laughable, but all everyone seems to talk about. It's been called another national crisis but, oh no, I will not be covered up."

