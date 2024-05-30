Amanda Holden looks like a human Barbie in shocking pink mini dress

The Britain's Got Talent live shows are back – and so is Amanda Holden's daring wardrobe.

The long-time TV judge, 53, joined fellow panellists Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli for another action-packed adventure on Wednesday night, and her show-stopping look might just be our favourite from the whole series.

Amanda channelled her inner Margot Robbie in a neon pink Celia Kritharioti gown that wouldn't have been out of place in the Barbie movie.

The strapless, ruched design was crafted out of heavy taffeta and boasted a structured, corseted bodice and a mullet hem.

© Instagram The Britain's Got Talent live shows are back – and so is Amanda Holden's daring wardrobe

The thigh-skimming style served to enhance Amanda's super tanned legs while trailing behind her with a dramatic, over-the-top train.

Completing the gorgeous look were a pair of Jimmy Choo peep-toe satin stilettos with a towering heel and a string of double pearls adorning her neck.

© Instagram How stunning did the BGT star look in her pink Celia Kritharioti gown?

The mother-of-two, who raises daughters Hollie, 12, and Lexi, 18, with husband Chris Hughes, opted for a dark smoky eye and styled her beachy blonde hair in a tousled half updo.

Amanda's Britain's Got Talent dresses this series

The Heart Breakfast presenter has been killing it all week. For live show number two, Amanda opted for a similar asymmetric style, this time donning a silver Hacchic Couture design with intricate swirl detailing.

© Instagram Completing the gorgeous look was a pair of Jimmy Choo peep-toe heels

The off-the-shoulder number featured structured, voluminous sleeves and a short hemline, falling to the floor in a sweep of sparkling sequins behind her.

Enhanced by Aariya Diamonds earrings and barely-there heels, the elegant look was perfection.

And for night one, Amanda turned to Michael Costello for a powerful look, swathing herself in chocolate brown leather.

© Instagram For live show number two, Amanda opted for a Hacchic Couture design

The bodycon, one-shoulder dress boasted long, gloved sleeves and a daring thigh-high split.

A slicked back, high ponytail, and a dusting of shimmery bronzer rendered the dramatic aesthetic complete.

© Instagram And for night one, Amanda turned to Michael Costello

The BGT star's most daring dress ever

The star is known for her boundary-pushing fashion choices and has raised more than a few eyebrows on family-friendly show BGT in the past.

In fact, one particular dress sparked a whopping 663 complaints to TV watchdog Ofcom back in 2017.

Tight, sparkly, and slashed to the navel, the £11,000 Julien Macdonald design certainly ruffled feathers.

© Instagram Do you remember Amanda Holden's most complained about dress? This 2017 number caused a stir

Reflecting on the controversy at the time, Amanda said: "That dress was hysterical, it was Julien Macdonald. I had bits of fish wire underneath my breasts trying to hold that together.

"But, look, I'm from a small-chest[ed] family plus, you know, I'm 48 years old. It's all quite laughable, but all everyone seems to talk about. It's been called another national crisis but, oh no, I will not be covered up."