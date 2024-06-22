Amanda Holden, 53, sizzles in tiny bikini during lavish holiday

Amanda Holden is sunning it up in a faraway location and the Britain's Got Talent judge couldn't help but wow her followers in a striking bikini.

Donning the tiny two-piece, which featured a stunning tropical design, Amanda showed off her enviable physique. The 53-year-old shared several photos of herself modelling the bikini in its full glory as she posed on a boat during her lavish trip away. The star was every inch a beach babe as she struck several gorgeous poses.

WATCH: Amanda Holden resembles Pamela Anderson in daring red-hot 'Baywatch' bikini

In a simple caption, the star commented: "Wearing my fave bikini from my @lipsylondon range," and her fans were quick to compliment her.

One said: "My favourite celebrity crush! That laugh and those looks!! Legendary babe," and a second added: "Just stunning Amanda, you always look amazing and brighten my day."

© Instagram Amanda showcased her physique in the tiny two-piece

The mum-of-two hasn't revealed where she's been holidaying, but earlier in the week, she shared another photo of herself in a revealing bikini.

Amanda resembled a mermaid as she caught the sun in a turquoise bikini and sunhat, as she showed off her toned legs and stomach. At the time, she joked: "Totally on board with this #bikini from my range @lipsylondon."

© Instagram Amanda looked ravishing in the look

Despite her flawless physique, Amanda has previously admitted that she doesn't diet or go to the gym. "I like to keep active," the star explained.

"But I can't stand gyms. I like to run for an hour a week, as I feel great afterwards. It's also time to myself, which is worth its weight in gold."

© Instagram Amanda has previously shared the secrets behind her physique

On her diet, she added: "You have to enjoy life. I eat everything. Drink everything. I had a friend once who didn't make it to her 50s and her biggest regret was she spent her life on a diet. I don't diet."

Alongside her runs, Amanda is an avid practitioner of yoga, sharing: "I got into yoga because after Hollie was born I'd been on a ventilator and I had a lot of lung problems.

© Instagram The star always impresses with her bikinis

"Kundalini yoga is all about breathwork, so I took it on to build my strength. A lot of people advised me to do it for calmness, too. I don't really sit still, I'm always on the go."

DISCOVER: Everything you need to know about Amanda Holden's private life - from spouse Chris Hughes to children

RELATED: Amanda Holden is glowing in new snap – and fans are all saying the same thing