Amanda Holden, 53, sizzles in tiny bikini during lavish holiday

Amanda Holden is sunning it up in a faraway location and the Britain's Got Talent judge couldn't help but wow her followers in a striking bikini.
Donning the tiny two-piece, which featured a stunning tropical design, Amanda showed off her enviable physique. The 53-year-old shared several photos of herself modelling the bikini in its full glory as she posed on a boat during her lavish trip away. The star was every inch a beach babe as she struck several gorgeous poses.
In a simple caption, the star commented: "Wearing my fave bikini from my @lipsylondon range," and her fans were quick to compliment her.
One said: "My favourite celebrity crush! That laugh and those looks!! Legendary babe," and a second added: "Just stunning Amanda, you always look amazing and brighten my day."
The mum-of-two hasn't revealed where she's been holidaying, but earlier in the week, she shared another photo of herself in a revealing bikini.
Amanda resembled a mermaid as she caught the sun in a turquoise bikini and sunhat, as she showed off her toned legs and stomach. At the time, she joked: "Totally on board with this #bikini from my range @lipsylondon."
Despite her flawless physique, Amanda has previously admitted that she doesn't diet or go to the gym. "I like to keep active," the star explained.
"But I can't stand gyms. I like to run for an hour a week, as I feel great afterwards. It's also time to myself, which is worth its weight in gold."
On her diet, she added: "You have to enjoy life. I eat everything. Drink everything. I had a friend once who didn't make it to her 50s and her biggest regret was she spent her life on a diet. I don't diet."
Alongside her runs, Amanda is an avid practitioner of yoga, sharing: "I got into yoga because after Hollie was born I'd been on a ventilator and I had a lot of lung problems.
"Kundalini yoga is all about breathwork, so I took it on to build my strength. A lot of people advised me to do it for calmness, too. I don't really sit still, I'm always on the go."
DISCOVER: Everything you need to know about Amanda Holden's private life - from spouse Chris Hughes to children
RELATED: Amanda Holden is glowing in new snap – and fans are all saying the same thing