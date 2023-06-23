Amanda Holden commands attention in waist-defining jumpsuit

Amanda Holden just delivered a masterclass in dopamine dressing. Injecting a pop of colour into our feeds, the Britain’s Got Talent star posted snaps of her latest workwear ensemble on her Instagram stories, and it’s bringing the wow factor!

© Instagram Amanda looked stunning in a blue jumpsuit from Me+Em

Posing up a storm at Global Studios on Friday, the 52-year-old showcased her svelte figure in a bright blue jumpsuit from Me+Em – aka the luxury brand loved by Princess Kate, Pippa Middleton, Nicole Kidman and Cat Deeley.

The ultimate summer outfit, Amanda’s beautifully bright one-piece retails at £295 and it features a number of elegant details. Adorned with a high neckline, a waist-defining tie belt and side stripes in light blue satin, the TV star’s jumpsuit paired perfectly with her white pointed stilettos.

MORE: Amanda Holden showcases show-stopping kitchen as she tries to sell £5m home

READ: Amanda Holden steals the show in fitted Victoria Beckham dress and accessories we never expected

© Getty The Heart FM star accessorised with white stilettos, a matching handbag and a star necklace

To polish off the look, Amanda added a hint of sparkle courtesy of a gold star necklace and contrasting bracelets. As for her hair, the mum-of-two rocked a sleek blow-dry, while her makeup was kept natural and dewy; consisting of a brown smokey eye, a hint of rosy blusher and a pale pink lip.

When it comes to her new-season wardrobe, Amanda loves to experiment with colour, and this week she’s modelled some seriously bold outfits.

© Instagram Amanda rocked an £850 dress from Victoria Beckham's collection

Reuniting with her close pal and fellow presenter Alan Carr on Wednesday, the BGT judge shared a photo from their day out at Royal Ascot, and her Victoria Beckham dress totally stole the show. Priced at £850, Amanda was spotted wearing the designer’s 'Gathered Waist Midi Dress' in violet. In keeping with the traditions of Royal Ascot, the 52-year-old was also photographed wearing the Purple Reign headpiece by Victoria Grant, which retails at £720.

WATCH: Amanda Holden shimmies in silhouette-skimming latex

Accessorising with bracelets by Stephen Webster Jewellery, Amanda polished off the ensemble with a pair of patent stilettos by Christian Louboutin. Enjoying her latest reunion with pal Alan Carr, she captioned the photo: "@chattyman with his favourite Nag #RoyalAscot #racingwithpride @itv @itvxofficial."

Unsurprisingly, Amanda’s photo sparked a major reaction from her two million followers, with many praising the star’s race-day look. "Stunning @noholdenback. Love the colour, really suits you!" replied one. "Looking soooo regal!" added another. Meanwhile, a third commented: "Stunning dress Amanda! And Alan looking rather dapper too!! Enjoy."

© Instagram On Monday, Amanda stepped out in another colourful look

Days before, Amanda had already garnered praise with her sunshine yellow dress from high street favourite Pretty Lavish. Looking every inch the Bond Girl in her gorgeous summer style on Monday, Amanda's maxi dress featured a cheeky cut-out section below the bust, a daring thigh-high split and flattering straps.

For a seamless ensemble, the star elevated her look with a coordinating yellow and white checked blazer and a pair of pointed nude heels. She finished off her look with a sleek black manicure, a slinky bracelet and her trusty Van Cleef & Arpels gold necklace.