Amanda Holden steals the show in fitted Victoria Beckham dress and accessories we never expected

Amanda Holden is Wednesday's front-runner with her race-day style! Stepping out for day two of Royal Ascot, the Britain's Got Talent star brought her fashion A-game in an all-purple look designed by Victoria Beckham. Posing up a storm as she reunited with her close friend Alan Carr, Amanda gave fans a glimpse of her ultra-luxe outfit on Instagram, and it's seriously glam.

© Instagram Amanda rocked an £850 dress from Victoria Beckham's collection

Pictured modelling the 'Gathered Waist Midi Dress' in violet, Amanda's designer dress comes with a hefty price tag of £850. In keeping with the traditions of Royal Ascot, the 52-year-old was also spotted wearing the Purple Reign headpiece by Victoria Grant, which retails at £720. Adding a hint of sparkle with bracelets by Stephen Webster Jewellery, Amanda polished off the ensemble with a pair of patent stilettos by Christian Louboutin.

Enjoying her latest reunion with pal Alan Carr, Amanda captioned the photo: "@chattyman with his favourite Nag #RoyalAscot #racingwithpride @itv @itvxofficial."

Naturally, the post sparked a major reaction from the star's two million followers, with many praising her race-day look. "Stunning @noholdenback. Love the colour, really suits you!" replied one. "Looking soooo regal!" added another. Meanwhile, a third commented: "Stunning dress Amanda! And Alan looking rather dapper too!! Enjoy."

© Getty King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla were also spotted at day two of Royal Ascot

Other guests in attendance at day two of Royal Ascot included King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Mike and Zara Tindall, Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, Eamonn Holmes and Natalie Rushdie.

When it comes to her new-season wardrobe, Amanda is all about summer brights. Earlier this week, the Heart Radio presenter shared a snap of her latest look for work – and we’re still not over it.

© Instagram On Monday, Amanda looked sublime in yellow

Delivering a masterclass in dopamine dressing, the mum-of-two rocked a sunshine yellow dress by high street favourite Pretty Lavish as she headed to Global Studios in London. Looking every inch the Bond Girl in her gorgeous summer frock, Amanda's maxi dress featured a cheeky cut-out section below the bust, a daring thigh-high split and flattering straps.

For a seamless ensemble, Amanda elevated her look with a coordinating yellow and white checked blazer and a pair of pointed nude heels. She finished off her look with a sleek black manicure, a slinky bracelet and her trusty Van Cleef & Arpels gold necklace.

© Instagram The 52-year-old has spoken about defying ageist style rules

When it comes to fashion, Amanda is all about defying ageist style rules. In a 2021 interview with The Telegraph, she said: "I've never dressed for my age, I think that's a generational thing."

"When my mum hit 50 I remember she stopped dyeing her hair and started covering up and I've done the complete opposite. I thought my mum and dad were ancient when they had their 50th birthdays. Now my daughter borrows my clothes and she's 15; it's a completely different time."

Amanda also echoed this sentiment in a 2022 interview with The Sun. "We've got Jennifer Aniston, Kylie Minogue, J.Lo, all looking incredible and these people are older than me, so I'm just inspired by them every single day," she said.

"Hopefully it means we can shift that old-fashioned attitude of, 'Well, I can't wear that because I'm 51', or, 'I can't do my hair this colour because I'm in my fifties'."

She continued: "My children always say: 'Mummy, you are not going to look like an old granny when we have children, are you?' I say: 'No, I'll look like Joan Collins.' I want to be called Glammy, not Granny or Nanny."