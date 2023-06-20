BGT's Amanda Holden is a ray of sunshine in daring thigh-split dress

Amanda Holden resembled a golden drop of sunshine on Monday- and we're totally here for it!

Taking to Instagram, the Heart radio presenter, 52, won us over in the style stakes with her dopamine dressing.

WATCH: Amanda Holden squeezes into red Latex dress

Opting for a bright, joyful garment, Amanda donned a striking lemon-yellow maxi dress from high street favourite Pretty Lavish.

She looked every inch the Bond Girl in her gorgeous summer frock which featured a cheeky cut-out section below the bust, a daring thigh-high split and flattering straps.

© Instagram Amanda looked sublime in yellow

For a seamless ensemble, Amanda elevated her look with a coordinating yellow and white checked blazer and a pair of pointed nude heels. She finished off her look with a sleek black manicure, a slinky bracelet and her trusty Van Cleef & Arpels gold necklace.

As for hair and makeup, Amanda let her outfit do the talking. She kept things relatively neutral with a rich, nude lip, lashings of mascara and a flawless, bronzed base.

In the picture, the Britain's Got Talent judge showcased her impressive flexibility and impeccable balancing skills. With one hand leaning on the wall, the TV star could be seen popping a single bronzed leg, whilst her other leg remained planted on the floor.

© Getty The presenter loves a bold look

Captioning the photo, Amanda paid tribute to her outfit, writing: "Sunshine!!"

Unsurprisingly, her fans and friends instantly flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts. Her co-star and close friend Alan Carr gushed: "Love that colour on you," whilst a second follower chimed in: "Slightly sassy but most definitely stylish".

© Instagram Amanda enjoys going on bike rides to stay fit

A third commented: "Love this outfit!! Yes to Monday morning vibrant outfits!!" and a fourth enthused: "Beautiful ray of sunshine".

Amanda's spellbinding wardrobe update comes after she paid tribute to her husband Chris Hughes on Father's Day. To mark the special occasion, the mother-of-two shared a touching photo of her beau posing alongside their two teenage daughters, Lexi and Hollie.

© Instagram The star paid tribute to her husband Chris Hughes

Budding model Lexi, 17, looked every inch like her mum's carbon copy as she beamed alongside her father and younger sister.

In her caption, Amanda penned a heartfelt message which read: "You absolutely love your husband… You don't think you could love them more!!... And then you watch them become a Daddy… Sometimes getting it right, sometimes getting it wrong but in all times... A strong, wise, loving very funny presence in their lives. Our girls are lucky to have you Chrispy!! [Two red heart emojis] My world right there."

© Getty The couple exchanged vows in 2008

Fans were quick to point out the family resemblance, with one writing: "Your eldest daughter looks like you Amanda, and your youngest looks like her Dad," while a second noted: "What a gorgeous family".

A third added: "Aahh such lovely words" and a fourth wrote: "Beautiful girls just like their mum".