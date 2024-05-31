Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Amanda Holden is glowing in new snap for Britain's Got Talent – and fans are all saying the same thing
Amanda Holden is glowing in new snap – and fans are all saying the same thing

The Britain's Got Talent star is wowing with her wardrobe this season

Millie Jackson
Freelance Writer
2 minutes ago
Amanda Holden once again had jaws on the floor as she posed in a stunning two-piece, showcasing another amazing outfit as the Britain's Got Talent live shows returned.

The TV star looked regal© Instagram
The outfit featured a glittering beaded top with dramatic shoulders, cropped at the waist to show off Amanda's incredibly toned physique. This was paired with a simple white skirt, both items from Khaled & Marwan, a haute couture fashion house based in Lebanon. 

It's the same outfit worn last year by model Rym Saidi, who wore the top sheer, whereas Amanda opted for a more covered look. 

It's a sharp silhouette that was accentuated further by the styling, as Amanda has matched her rings and earrings to the eye-catching top, and pulled her hair up into a slicked-back bun. Her make-up is very dramatic and she's opted for a smoky eye for extra effect. 

Amanda also shared a smiling close-up© Instagram
Amanda has really been going for the drama this series, choosing a variety of looks from Barbie-core to brown leather, really showcasing her versatility.  

WATCH: Amanda Holden wows in pink dress

She also shared a behind-the-scenes video of the live show as she danced and clapped after getting ready, reuniting with her fellow judges Alesha Dixon, Bruno Tonioli and Simon Cowell, captioning the post; "It's a situation". 

View post on Instagram
 

Fans showered the TV star with compliments, with one commenting: "Gorgeous! Love this look", and another writing: "Absolutely stunning". We couldn't agree more! 

The presenter has two daughters, Mollie, 12 and Lexi, 18, with husband Chris Hughes – we wonder if her lookalike girls are envious of their mum's wardrobe! 

Amanda Holden with her daughters, Lexi and Hollie© Instagram
It's been a difficult time for Amanda recently, coming to terms with her daughter Lexi flying the nest as she begins her modelling career. "I want her to live the biggest life she can live," she told HELLO!, adding: "So I'll have to say goodbye. But children always come back." 

