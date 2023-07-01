Louise Redknapp's toned legs steal the show in sparkly thigh-high boots

Louise Redknapp prepared for another night on London's West End stage by sharing a backstage photo that put her toned legs front and centre.

The 48-year-old took to Instagram before her latest performance in Grease, in which she plays Teen Angel, and showed off her incredible legs in her character's sparkly silver thigh-high boots.

WATCH: Louise Redknapp exudes elegance in chic outfit during Grease preview

Louise only had her boots in the frame and rested her legs on a small bench in her dressing room, giving her followers a glimpse of her bare thighs.

Captioning the photo, she penned: "Got my boot game on tonight for @greasewestend teen angle ready." While Louise didn't feature the rest of her in the photo, she was no doubt also wearing her character's lilac satin blazer dress and her pink and purple hair extensions.

© Instagram Louise Redknapp put her legs and sparkly boots front and centre

Louise has been in the role since 2 June but will wrap up the project with a final performance on 29 July. Speaking about her role, Louise previously gushed: "As the biggest fan of Grease growing up, I was thrilled to be asked to join the cast in the role of Teen Angel."

She continued: "Traditionally seen as a male role, I'm excited to be given the opportunity to shake it up and play it from a new perspective under the direction of Nikolai Foster."

© Getty Louise Redknapp in her full Teen Angel costume

This isn't the first time the Stay chart-topper has starred in a hit musical. Making her stage debut in 2017, Louise starred as Sally Bowles in the national tour of Cabaret. And in 2019, the songstress made her West End debut as Violet Newstead in Dolly Parton's hugely popular, 9 to 5 The Musical.

As for how she stays in shape, especially with a gruelling West End schedule, Louise previously spoke to HELLO! about her preferred method of working out – Pilates.

© Getty Louise Redknapp has been in Grease since 2 June

"I love Pilates on the tower or on the reformer just because it's quick and it feels like a proper workout," she told us last August. "So, I love Pilates and also one of my best friends is a Pilates instructor so get through the whole hour.

Louise is a big fan of Pilates

"I think that's why I love it so much because I just lie there, my legs in straps doing an exercise and we're chatting away so it's lovely, just a nice thing to go and do."

She also revealed she has a Peloton at home. She continued: "I've got a Peloton at home. And you know, I watch Love Island and go for a bike ride in the lounge, [people] must be looking like, 'What was she doing?' But yeah, I'm not a big gym bunny."