Louise Redknapp stuns in minidress and thigh-high boots as she celebrates exciting milestone

Louise Redknapp took to her Instagram Stories at the weekend to celebrate the first week of her stint playing Teen Angel in the West End production of Grease.

Celebrating the milestone with a gorgeous photo, the star posed in her costume, which consists of a pink minidress with glittery lapels and cuffs over a low-cut pink top.

The mum-of-two also donned an impossibly glamorous pair of sky-high, over-the-knee silver-heeled boots.

WATCH: Louise Redknapp smoulders in off-the-shoulder top in glamorous photoshoot

The former Eternal hitmaker pouted for the camera, with her hair styled in a ponytail with a fifties-style quiff, enhanced by rosy lip, cheek and eye makeup.

© Instagram Louise is playing Teen Angel in Grease

Louise held a bottle of water in one hand and made the peace sign with the other. She captioned the image: "Nearly done my first week on @GreaseWestEnd, what a week it's been, this cast are incredible [purple heart emoji]."

© Getty Louise is marking 30 years in showbusiness

The performer has been having an exhilarating time recently, with the release of her Greatest Hits album and a successful fashion partnership with Peacocks.

LOOK: Louise Redknapp showcases phenomenal physique in figure-flattering sheer dress

She also marked her long and brilliant career with a new photoshoot, sharing the pictures with her fans on Saturday.

© Getty Louise at the BRIT Awards in 2023

Taking to her Instagram account, the star looked sensational as she looked over her shoulder and smouldered for the camera in a glamorous black-and-white photo from her photoshoot for Amazing Magazine.

© Getty The star with her ex-husband Jamie

"I loved my shoot and chat with @amazingmagazine. Talking about celebrating 30 years in the industry and my new Greatest Hits album," she captioned it, before listing her full glam squad and styling team.

© Getty The singer is always stylish

The stunning gown featured a dramatic racer back and rouched skirt. She cinced her waist with a chunky black belt adding an extra leather oomph to the already chic ensemble.

The star upped the ante in the picture-perfect shoot, and wore her choppy tresses down and straight. As for her makeup, Louise went for her classic, smoky eye and fluttery lashes combo - which is always a winner.

© Getty Louise is no stranger to a bold look

Louise accessorised the ensemble with a stylish silver chain, and subtle earrings. Talking about how she finds confidence in her fashion, the star told HELLO! last year: "I do think clothes play a huge part in our confidence and I talk about this so much that if I'm doing Lorraine, or even if I'm just chatting to my friends about clothes, and all my girlfriends always come to me and say, 'Can you help me? I'm going out What should I wear?'

© Getty The star often turns heads on the red carpet

"I always put them in something and they go, 'I can't wear that my shoulders are too wide' or, 'It goes too tight here' or, 'No, that shirt goes too oversized', and I'm like, 'Can you promise just trust me just wear it and let me know how you feel?'"

"And then the next day they go, 'Oh my god, I felt so great and I loved it and I felt fabulous,' because I think your clothes really add to confidence and how you feel.

© REX/ITV Louise likes to keep fashion simple

She also shared her number one rule for dressing, explaining: "I try not to overcomplicate my wardrobe. You need 12 essentials in your wardrobe and that's it and then just mix and match."

