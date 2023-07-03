Alex Scott parties in vampy lace leotard and high-rise fitted trousers

Football's most stylish commentator Alex Scott looked phenomenal as she donned a sheer lace bodysuit and slick monochrome trousers for a star-studded Gay Times x Casa Migos Pride party at 1 Warwick Soho this weekend.

The One Show host, 38, looked ultra chic wearing a long-sleeved gothic bodysuit and high-rise black jeans defined with a waist-snatching buckled belt from Yves Saint Laurent. Alex levelled up her partywear with oversized blackout sunglasses, accessorising with several layers of delicate silver jewellery.

WATCH: Alex Scott dances in silky sheer catsuit

The former Arsenal striker wore her raven hair in beachy braids that cascaded down to her waist, serving up goth-girl glamour as she partied with the likes of Ashley Roberts and Ru Paul's Drag Race stars, A'Whora and Bimini Bon-Boulash.

Alex made headlines for her defiant act of solidarity with LGBTQIA+ people over the Qatar World Cup in November last year.

© Instagram Alex Scott shared a photo to her Instagram Story from her night at 1 Warwick

The BBC pundit chose to wear a rainbow OneLove armband throughout her coverage of England's first match, hours after the England and Wales teams decided not to wear one after being informed it could result in yellow cards for players.

© Getty Alex recently attended the UK Premiere of "The Little Mermaid"

The World Cup was hosted in Qatar, a country where same-sex relationships are illegal.

The former Lioness prefers to keep her relationship status secret, but she did open up about her previous relationship with ex-girlfriend Kelly Smith when she released her memoir, How (Not) To Be Strong, last year.

© Getty Alex was a real-life mermaid in a glittering silver dress

Alex's relationship with her "first love" lasted from 2005 to 2013. Writing about it, she said: "For me, it's like that first love story, I fell madly and deeply in love. And yes, there's that heartbreak and those things, but it's a huge part of my life and I wouldn't go back and change that."

© Getty Alex Scott attended The Olivier Awards 2023 at the Royal Albert Hall

As for her current dating life, the Strictly Come Dancing alum recently told Grazia: "I am single, but I'm ready to mingle… I struggle with apps. For me, it's all about connection, that instant connection with someone, and conversation, and then I'm like 'Oh, wow.'"