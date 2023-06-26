Alex Scott wows in mini shorts and cowboy boots for glowing festival look

Alex Scott rocked a festival look as she attended Pink's British Summer Time Hyde Park show on Sunday – looking gorgeous in a pair of denim mini shorts and some black cowboy boots.

The Football Focus star wore her hair in gorgeous long curls and added an oversized white shirt to her outfit, and shared plenty of snippets from her spot watching the show with her friends including fellow football star Leah Williamson and her mum Amanda.

© Instagram / @alexscott2 Alex attended BST Hyde Park with friends

In one video, Alex danced away as she left the concert, singing along to Pink's hit I'm Never Gonna Not Dance Again. She wrote in the caption: "@leahwilliamsonn what are we never gonna do again?"

Leah and Alex are close friends, and recently enjoyed a trip to Ibiza together – and are often seen out and about together in London.

WATCH: Alex Scott rocks denim shorts and cowboy boots to BST Hyde Park

It isn't the first time this year that Alex has rocked a chic festival look – she attended Mighty Hoopla earlier in June, looking gorgeous once again in a pair of denim shorts and a matching Tommy Hilfiger jacket.

Alex shared a number of fun photos from her day at the festival, simply captioning them: "My festival season has well and truly begun… @mightyhoopla what a day."

© ITV Alex recently appeared on Loose Women to talk about her new book

It's been a particularly busy time for Alex, who recently released her poignant memoir, How (Not) To Be Strong - which details her rise to sporting success as well as her difficult childhood growing up with an abusive father.

During a recent appearance on Loose Women, Alex teared up when she reflected on her experiences.

© ITV Alex was comforted by the Loose Women panel

"It's hard because we felt we couldn't do anything and you want to be there to save your mum and she's also doing the same for us," she said.

"You're just laying in bed hearing everything and just praying and hoping that your mum is going to alive in the morning... That's why my mum is everything and I wanted to give her the world. Survivors of domestic violence and abuse, their life is stripped from them. They think they're cowards and I want to show my mum, and I can't stop telling her how incredible and amazing she is and she isn't a coward and she actually saved me and my brother."

Alex recently became a celebrity ambassador for Garnier

The star was also recently announced as an ambassador for Garnier alongside fellow stars Holly Willoughby and Davina McCall, posing for some beautiful photos with her hair in long, glossy waves.

She wrote in a post on Instagram at the time: "I’ve been a big fan of Garnier for as long as I can remember and I’m so pleased to join the brand alongside @hollywilloughby & @davinamccall (screaming inside)... I can’t wait to take you on this incredible journey with me, we are going to have some fun!"