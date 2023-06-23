Alex Scott has a princess moment in billowing strapless gown

The One Show host has never looked more elegant

Whether she's wearing chic workwear to present The One Show, workout attire for exercise or formal ensembles for sparkling events, Alex Scott always looks incredible.

Thursday was no different, with the former footballer pulling out all the stops for the Attitude Pride Awards in London, swapping her usual style for a royal-worthy dress complete with a lengthy train that trailed behind her on the red carpet.

She added a sparkly tennis bracelet to the look as well as glittering drop earrings. She kept her makeup lowkey, with an on-trend noughties-inspired lip look with dark lip liner with gloss on top.

© James Gourley/Shutterstock Alex Scott looked like a princess in her pink dress

As well as the red carpet photos, Alex gave a behind-the-scenes look at the prep that goes into getting ready for such an event, posting a photo of her team steaming the train of her dress to keep it looking perfect.

© Instagram Alex Scott shared behind-the-scenes photos of herself preparing for the Attitude Pride Awards

Alex complemented her Disney-style dress with perfectly blow-dried hair in the style of Meghan Markle, with her highlighted hair swept over one shoulder – and it's no surprise her hair is looking so fabulous at the moment, as last month the star was revealed as the new face of Garnier.

DISCOVER: Everything Alex Scott has said about relationship with ex-girlfriend Kelly Smith

The former footballer joins Davina McCall and Holly Willoughby as an ambassador.

© James Gourley/Shutterstock Alex Scott wore a billowing pink dress to the 2023 Attitude Pride Awards

Alex has teamed up with Garnier to help raise awareness of the brand's sustainability efforts, and will no doubt be appearing in some gorgeous adverts, too, just like Holly and Davina.

She said on Instagram: "I'm excited to share that I'm the new ambassador for Garnier. I've always used their products, and I'm so happy to be on board.

Alex Scott is the latest ambassador for Garnier

"I’ve been a big fan of Garnier for as long as I can remember and I’m so pleased to join the brand alongside @hollywilloughby & @davinamccall (screaming inside)... I can’t wait to take you on this incredible journey with me, we are going to have some fun!"

As for her super-toned figure, which is on full show in her dress, Alex works hard to maintain her muscles.

SEE: Alex Scott's workout routine is seriously intense – see video

As well as spending time in the gym, she went on the celebrity-loved Jason Vale juice retreat earlier this year and in August 2022, too.

During the retreat, guests drink four juices daily rather than eating solid meals, while taking part in yoga, fitness, meditation, games and hikes.

© Instagram Alex Scott works hard on her figure

The retreat is designed to change how attendees feel mentally and physically, through a series of testing but mindful practices.

We hope Alex is feeling as great as she looks!