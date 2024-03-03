Alex Scott wows in seriously daring co-ord as she parties with girlfriend Jess Glynne

Alex Scott and Jess Glynne are the definition of couple goals! The duo – who confirmed their relationship in November – looked more in love than ever on Saturday night. Holding hands as they headed to the RAYE and Universal afterparties, Alex and Jess were in the mood to celebrate following the 2024 BRIT Awards.

Turning heads on their date night in London, Alex, 39, changed into a daring pinstripe co-ord, after debuting a crimson cut-out dress on the red carpet. Ready to party, the football star's post-show ensemble consisted of an oversized blazer and shorts, plus an unbuttoned shirt and leather boots.

As for her makeup, Alex brought the drama with a brown smokey eye, honey-hued blusher and a lick of high-shine nude lip gloss.

Meanwhile, Jess, 34, opted for a sheer lace shirt, high-waisted shorts and over-the-knee boots. Earlier in the evening, the singer-songwriter had stepped out in a Barbie pink satin gown before heading to the stage and presenting the award for R&B Act to Raye.

Ultimately, Alex and Jess decided to pose separately on the BRITs red carpet, but the pair were inseparable at the afterparties and cosied up for photos, one of which showed Jess leaning in for a kiss.

Alex and Jess' relationship was first confirmed in November after they were photographed locking lips in London. Taking their relationship to the next level, by December the two had jetted to Mexico, where they appeared to spend Christmas and New Year's Eve together.

More recently, Jess was by Alex's side as she covered the Arsenal vs Manchester City game as part of the Women's FA Cup. In an adorable moment, cameras panned onto Jess as she watched from the stands, with commentator Alex quipping: "Jess Glynne right there, there's no place she'd rather be."

An extremely private person, Alex rarely talks about her relationships. However, last year, the 39-year-old revealed that she had dated a Lioness in her autobiography, How (Not) To Be Strong.

Referring to Kelly Smith as her "first love," she wrote: "For me, it's like that first love story, I fell madly and deeply in love.

"And yes, there's that heartbreak and those things, but it's a huge part of my life and I wouldn't go back and change that." After dating for eight years, the pair eventually split in 2013.

Prior to confirming her relationship with Jess, Alex had suggested that she was open to meeting someone. "I am single, but I'm ready to mingle," she told Grazia. "I struggle with apps. For me, it's all about connection, that instant connection with someone, and conversation, and then I'm like 'Oh, wow.'"