Alex Scott stuns in Wimbledon white power suit to spectate on centre court

The BBC sports presenter looked divine in an immaculate white suit to descend upon SW19

As tennis fans flocked to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club for the start of Wimbledon this week, HELLO! kept an eagle eye out for the best-dressed celebrities to descend upon the famous grass courts.

On Tuesday, football pundit Alex Scott put her most fashionable foot forward to attend the second day of the Wimbledon Championships. Aptly dressing in tennis whites, The One Show presenter donned a sublime white power suit to join the likes of Jess Glynne, Fleabag star Andrew Scott and the Princess of Wales in SW19.

© Getty Alex Scott attends the GQ x evian private lunch at Wimbledon on July 4, 2023.

Alex, 38, accentuated her feminine silhouette with an oversized ivory blazer effortlessly draped over her shoulders. The jacket, adorned with double-breasted buttons, was paired with a Michael Kors handbag and strappy white sandals.

© Getty Alex looked immaculate in a sublime white power suit to attend day two of Wimbledon

The former Lioness wore her raven tresses in beachy box braids that cascaded down to her waist, while Alex added a glowy foundation, golden bronzer and peachy blush to complete her court-side beauty glow.

The Football Focus star was seen chatting to Hold My Hand hitmaker Jess Glynne as they watched England's Katie Boulter playing against Daria Saville.

It's not the first time the How (Not) To Be Strong author has turned heads on centre court.

© Getty The Football Focus star turned heads at Wimbledon in 2022

Back in 2022, the presenter debuted a cute n' kitsch striped suit complete with exaggerated ruched shoulders and wide-leg trousers for tennis' most fashionable affair of the sporting calendar.

© Instagram Alex donned a gingham shorts suit to Wimbledon in 2021

And in 2021, Alex looked gorgeous in gingham as she rocked a green checkered shorts suit. At the time, the former Strictly contested received a flurry of compliments from fans, including one who wrote: "Looking stunning! Always so classy and elegant," whilst another agreed: "Looking rather dapper Alex."

Several other fans left a string of heart-eye emojis in the comments, with a third writing: "I absolutely love your outfit, you look fab".

© Getty The BBC sports presenter is no stranger to a slick sartorial ensemble

Alex's ultra-chic appearance at Wimbledon as a guest of the GQ x evian private lunch comes shortly after she amped up the glamour at the Gay Times x Casa Migos Pride party at 1 Warwick Soho this weekend.

© Getty Alex Scott recently attended the art'otel London Battersea Power Station launch event on April 26, 2023

The former Arsenal striker cut a bold figure in a sheer lave leotard and high-rise black trousers as she partied with friends, accessorising with a buckled belt emblazoned with silver YSL lettering.