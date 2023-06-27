Alex Scott is a tropical goddess in sizzling bikini photos

Alex Scott is currently enjoying some well-earned time off, and the Football Focus presenter is making sure to soak up all of the rays that she can while enjoying a holiday.

On Tuesday, the former sports star styled out a beautiful crocheted bikini with blue and white stripes, and she certainly had vacation mode activiated. Alex reclined in a chair with a pair of sunglasses and sunhat to keep her protected before proudly declaring it to be "Sherry O'Clock" while taking a sip from a large glass of beer.

WATCH: Alex Scott rocks sporty swimwear as she hits the water on speed boat

Alex had headed out with her mum, Amanda, for her time away at her mystery destination, sharing a small clip of her and her mother lounging in the pool. The 38-year-old was styling out another beautiful bikini, although her followers only caught a small glimpse.

As she enjoyed the warm waters, she rocked a chainlink bikini that sported a floral design alongside a personal bracelet. Her mum appeared to be having a small nap in the waters and looked elegant in her black swimsuit.

© Instagram Alex has been enjoying her time abroad

The popular presenter is no stranger to wowing fans with her swimwear, and earlier in the month she looked simply gorgeous as she soakied up the sun in Ibiza with Lionesses Leah Williamson and Keira Walsh, and she shared some gorgeous pictures of herself sunbathing on board a yacht off the coast of the Balearic Island.

PHOTOS: Alex Scott has a princess moment in billowing strapless gown

Alex looked relaxed as she reclined on the vessel with a drink in her hand, wearing a tiny black two-piece that boasted large gold rings along the bottoms and top. The sports pundit wore a black T-shirt pulled up over her shoulders and rocked a pair of large sunglasses as she beamed for the camera.

© Instagram Alex has headed on holiday with her mum

Her athletic physique was on full display and showcased her toned legs and washboard abs, with Alex appearing to not have a care in the world as she enjoyed her time with Leah and Keira, who also sported black bikinis.

Ahead of her trip away, Alex headed to the American Express presents British Summer Time Hyde Park concert, which saw the likes of Pink and Gwen Stefani performing.

© Instagram / @alexscott2 Alex attended BST Hyde Park with friends

The fashion-forward sports star stole the show as she styled out a pair of denim mini shorts and black cowboy boots. She added an oversized white shirt to her outfit and wore her hair in gorgeous long curls.

WOW: Alex Scott just nailed bombshell dressing in her skintight latex dress

READ: Alex Scott becomes teary as she talks difficult childhood in emotional Loose Women interview

In one video, Alex danced away as she left the concert, singing along to Pink's hit I'm Never Gonna Not Dance Again. She wrote in the caption: "@leahwilliamsonn what are we never gonna do again?"