Princess Kate channels Princess Diana in mint blazer at Wimbledon

On Tuesday, the Princess of Wales attended day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. For the quintessential British affair, Prince William’s wife once again took style notes from her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, turning out an unexpectedly nostalgic look.

The 41-year-old, who is the patron of the AELTC, wore a pretty white pleated maxi skirt teamed with an eighties-style mint blazer complete with crisp white lapels and a double-breast design. The striking piece further boasted flat white buttons, decorative pockets, and white cuff detail.

Princess Kate completed her minty-fresh attire with some classic white stilettos, nodding to the traditional colour scheme of tennis, and clasped Mulberry’s crossbody Amberley bag in a white envelop silhouette in her right hand.

© Getty Images Kate arrived for day two of Wimbledon

Kate recycled style tricks from her previous Wimbledon appearances. In 2021, the royal also wore her beloved Mulberry accessory to the event, which she paired with an elegant Alessandra Rich number.

© Getty Images She looked lovely in mint

There’s no doubt that the mother-of-three paid homage to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana with this year’s sartorial Wimbledon debut. Princess Diana was known for her love of oversized, masculine blazers, donning a few mint pieces during her royal years.

© Getty Images The Princess flicked her hair as she watched the action

In 1990, Princess Diana made an appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with a young Prince Harry. She looked radiant in a mint green blazer featuring a collarless design and white contrast detailing -just like Kate’s latest Wimbledon look.

© Getty Diana, Princess of Wales and Sarah, Duchess of York, and Prince Harry, attend the 50th Anniversary of The Battle of Britain Parade

Another example you ask? In March 1993 Diana and a young Princess William touched down in Zurich Airport for a mother-son skiing trip. The beloved royal dazzled in a checked mint blazer and coo-ordinate turtleneck.

© Getty Princess Diana and Prince William arriving at Zurich airport for a skiing holiday

The late princess’ style also became synonymous with the classic top handle bag, with her extensive arm candy archive spanning brands such as Mulberry and Dior.

To complete her sophisticated tennis-ready aesthetic, Kate wore her chocolate brown locks down loose and styled to the side, and showcased a glowing makeup blend. A honied complexion, a dusting of blush, a bronze smoky eye and a matte pale pink lip accentuated her flawless facial features.

© Getty Images Kate channelled the late Princess of Wales with her chosen look

A pair of delicate pearl drop earrings hinted at her royal heritage, after all there is no royal style without a pearl or two.

While she may be a veteran when it comes to Wimbledon dressing, Princess Kate also knows how to throw together the ultimate on-court outfit. Last month, the Princess of Wales and Wimbledon champion Roger Federer enjoyed a friendly knock-up on No.3 Court at The All England Lawn Tennis Club at Wimbledon. Prince William’s wife remained chic as always in a pleated white tennis skirt, a sleeveless white polo top with a navy trim, and white trainers.

© David Gray Princess Kate, Meghan Markle and Pippa Middleton attend Wimbledon in 2019

Like many other members of the royal family, Princess Diana was also known for her effortlessly chic tennis style. During the height of her popularity in 1988, the People’s Princess opened the Women's International Tennis Association European Office at the Vanderbilt Racquet Club in London. For the event, Diana wore a blue and white pinstripe tennis dress layered under a baby pink cardigan and white trainers.