Alex Scott stuns in animal print bikini during dreamy getaway

Alex Scott has been enjoying her well-deserved time off by jetting off on holiday – and the BBC star looked incredible as she posed in an animal print bikini.

The Football Focus presenter has been soaking up the sun in Ibiza, sharing several snaps of her picturesque vacation.

On Saturday, Alex took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of herself sitting on a wall on the Spanish island, wearing the white and brown printed triangle bikini.

Alex soaked up the sun in her animal print bikini

The 38-year-old looked radiant as she smiled off into the distance, wearing a pair of black square cat eye sunglasses with a pair of black stud earrings and a selection of bracelets.

Alex let her beachy waves fall down to her stomach, with braids that swept the front of her locks from her face.

RELATED: Alex Scott looks phenomenal in scorching bikini-clad photos

"Cute little trip away… back and ready to play", she captioned the story.

Alex Scott rocks festival fashion in mini shorts and cowboy boots

The sports presenter also shared a video of her stunning holiday destination, which showed a swimming pool in front of blue waters.

MORE: 12 of the best cut-out swimsuits for a sexy getaway

It's not the first time that Alex has wowed fans with her bikini shots. Earlier this week, the star posed in a blue and white striped bikini, before hitting the water on a speed boat.

© Instagram Alex has been enjoying her time abroad

Earlier this month, Alex was joined by her fellow Lioness teammates Leah Williamson and Keira Walsh to enjoy the sun on the party island, though she is currently spending time in Ibiza with her mum.

READ: Best tummy control slimming swimsuits: Styles from M&S, John Lewis & more