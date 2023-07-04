Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn turns heads in sultry sheer dress

Christine Quinn seriously turned heads on Monday as she hit the streets of Paris wearing a sultry sheer dress.

The TV star – who shot to fame on Selling Sunset – was photographed wearing a daring sheer Georges Hobeika dress during Paris Fashion Week.

© Getty Christine commanded attention in her nude dress

She looked ethereal in her skin-tight garment which featured a nearly invisible neckline, an ombre effect high-low skirt and sparkling crystals galore.

Christine let her glamorous dress do the talking and opted for an array of low-key accessories including a miniature black leather handbag and a pair of strappy Jimmy Choo heels.

© Getty The Selling Sunset star looked flawless

As for hair and makeup, the real estate star wore her trademark flowing tresses down loose in mermaid-esque waves and opted for a vampy nude lip, fluttery lashes and smoked out eyeshadow.

The star rounded off her look with a glossy nude manicure and stacks of gobstopper rings. Sublime!

For the Haute Couture show, Christine was joined in the FROW by German influencer Leonie Hanne.

© Getty Christine posed up a storm

Away from the spotlight, Christine lives a life of domestic bliss with her husband Christian Richard, 44, and their baby boy, Christian Georges Dumontet.

The loved-up couple met in 2019 through a mutual friend after Christian needed help looking for a new home. At the time, Christine told People magazine: "She said, 'If it doesn't work out, that's fine — he's looking for a home,' so I could help him with real estate if he wanted."

© Getty The couple live in LA

The smitten couple fell head over heels in love, with Christian getting down on one knee less than a year after the duo first crossed paths. Christian popped the question on Valentine's Day in 2019 during a loved-up getaway.

Christian and Christine went on to tie the knot in December that year, choosing a magnificent cathedral in LA for their fairytale $1million nuptials. And in May 2021, Christine welcomed her first child – a baby boy called Christian Jr.

WATCH: Inside Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn's $1m wedding

Christine said goodbye to the Oppenheim Group in 2022 after five seasons. Ahead of the release of season four last November, Christine spoke to HELLO! about her portrayal on the Netflix programme, explaining how she enjoys playing up to her "villain" character.

"People either love me or hate me! But for me, it's about being authentic and genuine," she told HELLO! "That's what I'm known for in everyday life and on the show, because I want to be as transparent as I can. In Selling Sunset, I'm portrayed as 'the villain', and people look at it like it's a bad thing."

© Instagram Christine welcomed her son in 2021

She added: "I think for headline purposes things get amped up a little bit, but at the end of the day we're a family."