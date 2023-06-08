Who is Christine Quinn's husband Christian Richard?

Real estate broker Christine Quinn is best known for her starring performance in Netflix's hit show Selling Sunset.

During her time on the show, the 34-year-old TV star became one of the biggest personalities in the Oppenheim office. She became embroiled in numerous dramas and even sparred with several of her co-stars.

In April 2022, Christine announced her decision to quit the show after five seasons. Since leaving the brokerage, the blonde beauty has gone on to release an empowering book called How To Be A Boss Bitch.

Away from the spotlight, Christine lives a life of domestic bliss with her husband Christian Richard, 44, and their baby boy, Christian Georges Dumontet.

The team at HELLO! is taking a closer look at the reality star's husband, exploring everything from his tech career to the couple's ultra-luxurious wedding.

What does Christian Richard do for a living?

After majoring in computer science, Christian kicked off his professional career as a software engineer at Cisco in Boston. Six years later, the retired tech entrepreneur co-founded an online food-ordering service called Foodler.

© Getty Christian is a tech entrepreneur

In 2017, Christian sold his company to GrubHub for a whopping $51 million, allowing him to retire at the age of 38. The 44-year-old has reportedly now amassed an impressive $20 million. Wowzah!

© Getty Christine at the 2022 Fashion Awards

Christian also appeared in Selling Sunset from season two alongside his wife, Christine. Viewers were offered a rare glimpse inside their impressive $5 million mansion located in the Hollywood Hills. During her time on the show, Christine revealed: "Christian is big in the tech world.

"He went to MIT, and he's a software engineer and has worked for multiple companies, multiple development projects."

Does Christian Richard have his own business?

In April 2022, Christian and Christine launched their very own real estate company called RealOpen which allows buyers and sellers to use cryptocurrency. Christian has taken on the role of CEO, whilst Christine manages the marketing side of the business.

© Getty Lovebirds Christine and Christian have embarked on a joint venture

According to Christine, "The process that RealOpen uses is absolutely reliable and foolproof."

In conversation with Forbes, she went on to say: "A lot of brokerages are very wary about accepting crypto because they don't understand the inner workings of it, so that's why it's very difficult for agents to do these transactions."

How did Christian Richard and Christine Quinn meet?

Lovebirds Christian and Christine met in 2019 through a mutual friend after Christian needed help hunting for a new home. At the time, Christine told People magazine: "She said, 'If it doesn't work out, that's fine — he's looking for a home,' so I could help him with real estate if he wanted."

© Getty The TV star lives in LA with her husband

The smitten couple fell head over heels in love, with Christian getting down on one knee less than a year after the duo first crossed paths. Christian popped the question on Valentine's Day in 2019 during a loved-up getaway.

Christian and Christine went on to tie the knot in December that year, choosing a magnificent cathedral in LA for their starry nuptials. They hosted a gothic, winter wonderland-themed wedding which was attended by just 75 guests, allowing for an intimate ceremony.

© Getty Christine met Christian through a mutual friend

Bucking tradition, Christine opted to wear a custom black Galia Lahav couture gown which she paired with some stunning red Christian Louboutins. During a toast at the reception, Christian gushed: "She's amazing; she complements me perfectly… We're building an amazing life together."

Speaking to People, Christine added: "We're so similar in all the ways that matter… We are both creative, driven, entrepreneurial, and have always lived by our own rules."

How much did their wedding cost?

The couple reportedly shelled out an eye-watering $1 million - and no expenses were spared… Their wedding – segments of which were aired on Selling Sunset – featured black swans, an 8ft 'bleeding' wedding cake, thrones, ice sculptures and faux snow.

© Shutterstock The couple said "I do" in 2019

In addition to her wedding dress, Christine wore a sensational evening gown crafted by Galia Lahav. Her mesmerising dress featured a figure-hugging fishtail number with a plunging sweetheart neckline and daring sheer panelling. Both dresses reportedly came to a grand total of $50,000.

Wedding planner Lisa Lafferty revealed to HELLO! that the couple required her to source a vintage 2000 Dom Perignon P2 Champagne for the occasion, and the menu included his and hers cocktails called The JFK and The Marilyn.

How many children does Christian Richard have?

Millionaire Christian is a doting father to his son, Christian Jr. The tot – who is named after his father – came into the world in May 2021.

Christine's birthing experience was traumatic to say the least. The TV star had an emergency C-section which Christine described as a "nightmare". Ever the doting husband, Christian was on hand to support his wife during her tricky birth. According to Christine, "He was very calm throughout the whole process."

In an interview with People, Christine revealed: "My protective mama bear mentality is stronger than ever. My sole job is to protect him, to love him and to raise him."

She added: "Baby C is more precious than I could have ever imagined… It is the most incredible feeling to know you have created life."

© Instagram Christine's baby boy features on her Instagram

Whilst Christian is incredibly private on social media, his wife Christine occasionally shares sweet snaps of their son on Instagram. In March 2022, she shared a sweet slew of snaps alongside the caption: "My little squishy angel is getting so big! I love being a mommy."

